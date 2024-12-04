Career

SSC CGL 2024 Exam: Job posts, salary details, and career growth

SSC CGL 2024: Result Announcement

SSC CGL results will be released soon on the official website ssc.gov.in. Candidates will not be individually notified

SSC CGL: Job Opportunities

SSC CGL qualified candidates are placed in various ministries, departments, organizations, and constitutional bodies of the Indian government

SSC CGL: Selection for Group B & C Posts

  • Selection for Group B and Group C posts
  • Group B: Gazetted and Non-Gazetted
  • Group C: Non-Gazetted, administrative/accounting roles

SSC CGL: Appointment to Key Positions

  • Assistant Section Officer (ASO): Ministries/Departments
  • Assistant Audit/Accounts Officer: Indian Audit and Accounts Department

SSC CGL: Key Roles and Responsibilities

  • Sub-Inspector (CBI/NIA), Assistant Enforcement Officer: CBI, NIA, Directorate of Enforcement
  • Income Tax/Excise & Customs Inspector: CBDT and CBEC

SSC CGL 2024: IB and Other Departments

  • Assistant: Intelligence Bureau (IB)
  • Divisional Accountant, Auditor, Accountant: CAG Office
  • Other posts: Senior Secretariat Assistant, Upper Division Clerk, etc

SSC CGL: Salary Structure

SSC CGL salary is based on the 7th Pay Commission. Starting salary ranges from ₹30,000 to ₹60,000 per month

SSC CGL: Key Posts and Salaries

  • Sub-Inspector (CBI/NIA): ₹35,400 - ₹1,12,400/month
  • Assistant in IB: ₹35,400 - ₹1,12,400/month
  • Assistant Enforcement Officer: ₹44,900 - ₹1,42,400/month

SSC CGL: Key Posts and Salaries

  • Divisional Accountant: ₹29,200 - ₹92,300/month
  • Auditor: ₹29,200 - ₹92,300/month

SSC CGL 2024: Promotion & Growth

  • SSC CGL offers several promotion opportunities
  • Working in key government departments elevates careers

