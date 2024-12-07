Career
Singhal is a 2000 batch IAS officer and was posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Khunti district before her current posting.
Singhal was also the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited.
On May 6, the ED raided Singhal, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha, and others in Jharkhand and other locations.
Chartered accountant Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in this case. The ED claims Singhal and Jha received cash deposits of ₹1.43 crore between 2008 and 2011,
the same period when the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds occurred in Khunti district.
