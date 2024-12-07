Career

IAS Officer Pooja Singhal and the Case

IAS Officer Pooja Singhal and Husband

Singhal is a 2000 batch IAS officer and was posted as the Deputy Commissioner in Khunti district before her current posting.

IAS Officer Pooja Singhal

Singhal was also the Managing Director of Jharkhand State Mineral Development Corporation Limited.

ED Raids Related to Pooja Singhal

On May 6, the ED raided Singhal, her businessman husband Abhishek Jha, and others in Jharkhand and other locations.

Pooja Singhal Case Developments

Chartered accountant Suman Kumar was arrested on May 7 in this case. The ED claims Singhal and Jha received cash deposits of ₹1.43 crore between 2008 and 2011,

Pooja Singhal MGNREGA Scam Allegations

the same period when the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds occurred in Khunti district.

