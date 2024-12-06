IAS Medha Anand success story: From failing 5 times to getting rank 13

Career
IAS Medha Anand secured 13th rank in her sixth UPSC attempt. She was allotted the Rajasthan cadre. Learn her story of perseverance.
Medha Anand, originally from Bareilly, UP, was allotted the Rajasthan cadre. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2023.
Medha cleared the UPSC exam in her sixth attempt, achieving the 13th rank after five unsuccessful attempts.
Medha was moved by the struggles her housemaid shared, sparking her desire to make a difference.
Hearing her housemaid's problems, Medha was inspired to help women facing similar challenges.
Medha realized civil services was the path to address societal issues and began her UPSC journey.
Medha failed initially, then ranked 311th, faced more setbacks, and finally succeeded in 2023.
Medha emphasizes the importance of remaining connected to one's roots and helping those in need.
Medha advises aspirants to maintain laser focus, like Arjuna, for UPSC success.
