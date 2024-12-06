Career

IAS Medha Anand success story: From failing 5 times to getting rank 13

Achieved 13th Rank in Sixth Attempt

IAS Medha Anand secured 13th rank in her sixth UPSC attempt. She was allotted the Rajasthan cadre. Learn her story of perseverance.

Cleared UPSC in 2023

Medha Anand, originally from Bareilly, UP, was allotted the Rajasthan cadre. She cleared the UPSC exam in 2023.

Became an IAS in Sixth Attempt

Medha cleared the UPSC exam in her sixth attempt, achieving the 13th rank after five unsuccessful attempts.

Inspired by Her Housemaid's Struggles

Medha was moved by the struggles her housemaid shared, sparking her desire to make a difference.

Found Inspiration to Become an IAS

Hearing her housemaid's problems, Medha was inspired to help women facing similar challenges.

Started Preparing to Serve Society

Medha realized civil services was the path to address societal issues and began her UPSC journey.

Faced Initial Setbacks

Medha failed initially, then ranked 311th, faced more setbacks, and finally succeeded in 2023.

Importance of Staying Grounded

Medha emphasizes the importance of remaining connected to one's roots and helping those in need.

Focus is Key to Success

Medha advises aspirants to maintain laser focus, like Arjuna, for UPSC success.

