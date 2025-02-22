Who is Amit Gemawat? Know about his 9 years journey, 5 failures & more

Career
Success Story: IFS Amit Gemawat, an example of courage and struggle! Became an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer in the 6th attempt after 5 failures in UPSC.
The story of Amit, a resident of Jodhpur, is an inspiration for those youths who give up after failures. Amit is an IFS officer, he faced many difficulties to reach this milestone.
Amit made a total of 6 attempts for UPSC. He failed in the first 5 attempts, but he did not give up. Finally, in 2020, he secured 672nd rank in the UPSC exam.
After this, he could choose between Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police Service (ANIPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFS). He chose IFS and today he is a successful IFS officer.
First of all, he obtained an engineering degree in Electronics and Communication. After this, he started teaching as a faculty in many colleges.
He always had an interest in civil services. In such a situation, he started appearing for the UPSC exam continuously from 2014.
Before this, Amit has also been selected for other government positions. He passed the Rajasthan State Civil Service Examination in 2017 and was appointed as an Accountant.
Amit's younger brother Shishir Gemawat passed the UPSC exam in 2017 in his second attempt and became an IAS officer.
Amit says that even though he has faced failure five times in the last 9 years, he has achieved four jobs in these 9 years. If a person wants, what can he not do.
Amit started preparing for UPSC in 2014. Despite continuous hard work, he kept failing in the preliminary examination and interview.
Amit's message is clear—instead of panicking from failures, one should learn from them and move forward. Success is achieved only by those who do not give up.
What are Ivy League Colleges? Are they the right career choice?
Career guide: How to become a Chartered Accountant in India after 12th
Career guide: 7 engineering colleges in India apart from IITs and NITs
7 best engineering colleges in India other than IITs and NITs