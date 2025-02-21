Career guide: 7 engineering colleges in India apart from IITs and NITs

Career
Which are the seven Indian institutions offering excellent engineering programs besides IIT and NIT?
A prestigious university known for its excellent engineering programs and high-quality infrastructure.
A renowned institution offering high-quality engineering programs with a focus on research and innovation.
Known for its strong academics and world-class facilities in the field of engineering.
A leading university providing high-quality engineering education with a diverse and inclusive environment.
Known for its rigorous academic programs and excellent placement records.
A rapidly growing university offering cutting-edge engineering programs and an emphasis on practical skills.
A premier engineering college offering innovative programs with a global perspective.
7 best engineering colleges in India other than IITs and NITs
Career guide: How to become a metro driver in DMRC
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta: Know her education, career and political journey
Career guide: How to become a civil servant in India after 12th