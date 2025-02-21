Career

Career guide: 7 engineering colleges in India apart from IITs and NITs

Which are the seven Indian institutions offering excellent engineering programs besides IIT and NIT? 

1. Vellore Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu

A prestigious university known for its excellent engineering programs and high-quality infrastructure.
 

2. Jadavpur University, West Bengal

A renowned institution offering high-quality engineering programs with a focus on research and innovation.
 

3. Anna University, Tamil Nadu

Known for its strong academics and world-class facilities in the field of engineering.
 

4. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

A leading university providing high-quality engineering education with a diverse and inclusive environment.
 

5. Delhi Technological University, Delhi

Known for its rigorous academic programs and excellent placement records.
 

6. Chandigarh University, Punjab

A rapidly growing university offering cutting-edge engineering programs and an emphasis on practical skills.
 

7. SRM Institute of Science and Technology

A premier engineering college offering innovative programs with a global perspective.

