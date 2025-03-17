What is Sunita Williams' Education? Know how she become an Astronaut

Career
Sunita Williams was born on September 19, 1965, in Euclid, Ohio, USA. Her father, Dr. Deepak Pandya, was Indian, and her mother, Bonnie Pandya, was of Slovenian origin.
Sunita Williams is known at NASA for her extraordinary contributions and record-breaking work in space.
Sunita Williams completed her early education at Needham High School in Massachusetts in 1983. After this, she decided to pursue a career in science and engineering.
Sunita Williams obtained a degree in Physics from the United States Naval Academy in 1987. During this time, she also started naval training.
Sunita obtained a Master of Science degree in Engineering Management from the Florida Institute of Technology in 1995, which further strengthened her technical understanding.
Sunita Williams flew into space for the first time on December 9, 2006. During this mission, she set a new record by doing a spacewalk of 29 hours and 17 minutes.
On July 14, 2012, Sunita started her second space mission, where she spent 127 days and conducted many important experiments. She landed safely in Kazakhstan on November 18, 2012.
Sunita has been on the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2023. Her return was delayed due to technical reasons, but now SpaceX has reached the ISS to bring her back.
Sunita Williams' career is an example for all those young people who want to move forward in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths).
