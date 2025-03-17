IQ Test: Test Your Mental Skills with 8 Tricky Questions!

Career
Can you solve these brainteasers?
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering them, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are given at the end.
A man points to his son and says, "He is the only son of my father." What is the boy to the man?
A) Son
B) Nephew
C) Uncle
D) Himself
Amit walks 10 km north, then turns left and walks 5 km, then turns left and walks 10 km. In which direction is he now?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
If today is Friday, what day will it be after 61 days?
A) Monday
B) Tuesday
C) Wednesday
D) Thursday
Pointing to a picture, Ram said, "Her mother is the only daughter of my mother." What is Ram's relation to the person in the picture?
A) Brother
C) Son
D) Father
A number leaves a remainder of 3 when divided by 5, and a remainder of 4 when divided by 7. What is the number?
A) 17
B) 24
C) 31
D) 38
If 5 + 3 = 28, 6 + 2 = 40, 7 + 4 = 77, then 8 + 6 = ?
A) 98
B) 100
C) 104
D) 110
If TABLE is written as GZYOV, what will CHAIR be written as?
A) XZSRM
B) XZMQS
C) XZNRM
D) XZMPQ
Name a word that contains 'Rain' but does not mean rain?
A) Train
B) Drain
C) Brain
D) All of the above
1 Answer: A) Son
2 Answer: D) West
3 Answer: C) Wednesday
4 Answer: C) Son
5 Answer: C) 31
6 Answer: B) 100
7 Answer: C) XZNRM
8 Answer: D) All of the above
