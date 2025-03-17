Career

Career Guide: How to become a Cloud Architect in India after 12th

Want to make a career in cloud computing?

Follow this simple guide to become a Cloud Architect in India after the 12th.
 

Undergraduate Degree

Pursue a BTech/BE in Computer Science, IT, or related fields. Or enrol in a BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications).

Specialization

After earning the degree, you can directly apply for jobs if you have the required specialization. However, if you don’t, you can follow the next steps.
 

Cloud Computing

Start with free online resources like AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud tutorials.

Get Certified

Earn industry-recognized certifications such as: 
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Professional Cloud Architect etc.

Gain Experience

Work on cloud projects through internships, freelancing, or personal projects.

Work Experience

Start as a Cloud Engineer, DevOps Engineer, or System Administrator.

Higher Studies

Consider a Master’s in Cloud Computing, AI, or Cybersecurity.

