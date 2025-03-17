Career Guide: How to become a Cloud Architect in India after 12th

Career
Follow this simple guide to become a Cloud Architect in India after the 12th.
Pursue a BTech/BE in Computer Science, IT, or related fields. Or enrol in a BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications).
After earning the degree, you can directly apply for jobs if you have the required specialization. However, if you don’t, you can follow the next steps.
Start with free online resources like AWS, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud tutorials.
Earn industry-recognized certifications such as:
AWS Certified Solutions Architect, Google Professional Cloud Architect etc.
Work on cloud projects through internships, freelancing, or personal projects.
Start as a Cloud Engineer, DevOps Engineer, or System Administrator.
Consider a Master’s in Cloud Computing, AI, or Cybersecurity.
How to manage studies alongside a full-time job
Career Guide: Best global universities to pursue MBA abroad
Career Guide: How to become an animator in India after 12th
Career Guide: How to prepare for UGC NET in 3 months