Career guide: How to become a metro driver in DMRC

Career
Read this simple guide to learn how you can become a metro driver in DMRC.
You need a 3-year diploma in Engineering or a BSc in Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry.
Regularly visit the DMRC official website to stay updated on job openings for Train Operators.
To become a metro driver, apply for the "Train Operator" position on the DMRC career portal, whenever the vacancies are announced.
After applying, you must clear a written exam that tests your knowledge and skills.
If you pass the exam, you'll be called for an interview and a psychometric test.
All candidates are also required to pass a medical test to ensure they're physically fit for the job.
After selection, complete the comprehensive training at the DMRC Academy to become qualified to operate metro trains.
