Career

Career guide: How to become a metro driver in DMRC

DMRC metro driver

Read this simple guide to learn how you can become a metro driver in DMRC.

Education

You need a 3-year diploma in Engineering or a BSc in Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry.
 

Train Operators

Regularly visit the DMRC official website to stay updated on job openings for Train Operators.
 

Vacancy

To become a metro driver, apply for the "Train Operator" position on the DMRC career portal, whenever the vacancies are announced.
 

Written Exam

After applying, you must clear a written exam that tests your knowledge and skills.
 

Interview and Test

If you pass the exam, you'll be called for an interview and a psychometric test.
 

Medical Test

All candidates are also required to pass a medical test to ensure they're physically fit for the job.
 

Training

After selection, complete the comprehensive training at the DMRC Academy to become qualified to operate metro trains.

