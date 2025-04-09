Top Schools in Kanpur: Education, Facilities and Toppers

Career
Where every child gets complete freedom to fly in art, music, and technology along with studies!
Making children leaders since 1974! Science, Arts, and Sports – everything is super class here.
Where every student gets an equal opportunity, career accelerates with smart classes and expert guidance.
Here the child becomes a performer – sports, art, karate, dance and photography everything extra is available.
From Robotics to Gym, here every child becomes smart and safe – the power of smart ID and value-based learning.
Making girls confident leaders since 1899 – from education to personality growth.
School inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi – where studies, hostel and life skills meet in one place.
2500+ students, WiFi campus, educational tours and digital class – a new style of old school.
WiFi, AV room, science and multimedia labs – here studies are also fun with technology.
Making strong leaders since 1986 – a hub of modern labs, playgrounds and value-based learning.
