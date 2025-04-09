Career

Top Schools in Kanpur: Education, Facilities and Toppers

Allen House Public School

Where every child gets complete freedom to fly in art, music, and technology along with studies!

Seth Anandram Jaipuria School

Making children leaders since 1974! Science, Arts, and Sports – everything is super class here.

DPS Azad Nagar

Where every student gets an equal opportunity, career accelerates with smart classes and expert guidance.

Dr. Virendra Swarup Education Centre

Here the child becomes a performer – sports, art, karate, dance and photography everything extra is available.

G.D. Goenka Public School

From Robotics to Gym, here every child becomes smart and safe – the power of smart ID and value-based learning.

St. Mary’s Convent High School

Making girls confident leaders since 1899 – from education to personality growth.

Puranchandra Vidya Niketan

School inaugurated by Rajiv Gandhi – where studies, hostel and life skills meet in one place.

Methodist High School

2500+ students, WiFi campus, educational tours and digital class – a new style of old school.

Swaraj India Public School

WiFi, AV room, science and multimedia labs – here studies are also fun with technology.

St. Thomas School

Making strong leaders since 1986 – a hub of modern labs, playgrounds and value-based learning.

