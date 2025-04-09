How to use LinkedIn to land your dream job

Career
Use a good picture. Make sure your profile is up-to-date and professional. Write a well-crafted summary. Highlight your achievements.
Connect with professionals in your industry, alumni, recruiters, and colleagues. Don't hesitate to send personalized connection requests.
This is very important. Highlight your accomplishments, such as presentations, certifications, projects, or articles. Showcase your expertise.
Follow companies you're interested in working for and recruiters in your industry. Reach out directly to the recruiters. Engage with their posts.
Set up job alerts for specific roles or companies, and apply with a customized resume and cover letter for each application.
as per the requirements of each position. Add the essential keywords in your resume and make sure to stay relevant to the role even if you work in a different domain.
