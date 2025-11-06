Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?

The 2025 World Cup-winning India women's cricket team made history. This triumph puts skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the spotlight.
Along with her strong performance on the field, people are also curious about Harmanpreet's salary and job. She is a DSP in the Punjab Police.
Harmanpreet Kaur is from Moga, Punjab. When she became famous internationally, Punjab gave her the job of Deputy Superintendent of Police.
She has been posted in this position for several years. However, she does not have to perform daily police duties. Her entire focus remains on her cricket career.
She earns L-9 as a Punjab Police DSP. For this grade, the monthly base salary is Rs 53,100. Also included are DA, HRA, and TA allowances.
Harmanpreet Kaur earns around ₹1 lakh per month as a DSP. Telephone and other expenses are covered if she works in the state.
Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The BCCI has placed her in a Grade-A contract, under which she earns ₹50 lakh annually.
WPL skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai Indians. She earns ₹1.8 crore for one WPL season. She earns around ₹2 to ₹2.5 crore annually from BCCI and WPL.
Harmanpreet Kaur also promotes several brands. She earns a good amount of money from sports gear, fitness, and beverage brands.
