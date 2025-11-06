English

Harmanpreet Kaur’s DSP Salary: How Much Does Punjab Police Pay?

career Nov 06 2025
Author: Richa Barua Image Credits:Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
The captain who led India to its first Women's World Cup

The 2025 World Cup-winning India women's cricket team made history. This triumph puts skipper Harmanpreet Kaur in the spotlight. 

Image credits: Getty
Harmanpreet Kaur is also a DSP in the Punjab Police

Along with her strong performance on the field, people are also curious about Harmanpreet's salary and job. She is a DSP in the Punjab Police. 

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
The Punjab government had offered Harmanpreet Kaur the job of a DSP

Harmanpreet Kaur is from Moga, Punjab. When she became famous internationally, Punjab gave her the job of Deputy Superintendent of Police.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
Harmanpreet does not have to perform police duties

She has been posted in this position for several years. However, she does not have to perform daily police duties. Her entire focus remains on her cricket career.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
How much salary does she get as a DSP?

She earns L-9 as a Punjab Police DSP. For this grade, the monthly base salary is Rs 53,100. Also included are DA, HRA, and TA allowances.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
Harmanpreet's total salary

Harmanpreet Kaur earns around ₹1 lakh per month as a DSP. Telephone and other expenses are covered if she works in the state.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
Harmanpreet Kaur also receives a hefty salary from the BCCI

Harmanpreet Kaur is the captain of the Indian women's cricket team. The BCCI has placed her in a Grade-A contract, under which she earns ₹50 lakh annually. 

Image credits: Getty
Big earnings also come from the WPL

WPL skipper Harmanpreet Kaur leads Mumbai Indians. She earns ₹1.8 crore for one WPL season. She earns around ₹2 to ₹2.5 crore annually from BCCI and WPL.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram
Earnings also come from brand endorsements

Harmanpreet Kaur also promotes several brands. She earns a good amount of money from sports gear, fitness, and beverage brands.

Image credits: Harmanpreet Kaur/Instagram

