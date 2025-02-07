UIIC AO Result 2025 Released: Check direct link and steps to download

Career
The results for UIIC AO exam have been announced. You can check your results by following these steps.
According to the notification, the exam was conducted for 200 vacancies.
The UIIC AO exam was conducted for several Administrative Officer posts and more. It consisted of an online exam, a descriptive test, and an interview.
For downloading the results, please visit the official website at www.uiic.co.in
Here are some steps:
Step 1: Go to the website www.uiic.co.in
Step 2: Click on “Career” section.
Section 3: Click on UIIC AO Result”.
Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Download your results for future reference.
Keep your admit cards handy to search for roll numbers and other details.
CBSE boards: How to use the Pomodoro technique for better focus
7 free tools every content creator should know about
SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Released: Check easy steps to download
Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry