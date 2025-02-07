Career

UIIC AO Result 2025 Released: Check direct link and steps to download

Image credits: Getty

UIIC AO

The results for UIIC AO exam have been announced. You can check your results by following these steps. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Vacancies

According to the notification, the exam was conducted for 200 vacancies.
 

Image credits: Getty

Officer positions

The UIIC AO exam was conducted for several Administrative Officer posts and more. It consisted of an online exam, a descriptive test, and an interview.

Image credits: Freepik

Official website

For downloading the results, please visit the official website at www.uiic.co.in

Image credits: Getty

Follow these steps to download results:

Here are some steps:
Step 1: Go to the website www.uiic.co.in
Step 2: Click on “Career” section.
Section 3: Click on UIIC AO Result”.
 

Image credits: Getty

UIIC AO Result

Step 4: Enter your roll number
Step 5: Results will appear on the screen. 
Step 6: Download your results for future reference.

Image credits: Getty

More information

Keep your admit cards handy to search for roll numbers and other details.

Image credits: Getty

CBSE boards: How to use the Pomodoro technique for better focus

7 free tools every content creator should know about

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Released: Check easy steps to download

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry