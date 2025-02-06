Career

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry

Harshita Kejriwal, Basil Co-founder

Harshita Kejriwal faced health issues due to outside food during her consulting job. Her doctor advised against unhealthy, processed meals.

The inspiration behind Basil

This led Harshita to envision a healthy, fresh, and unprocessed food option, giving birth to Basil.

How Basil began?

To realize this vision, Harshita collaborated with friends to launch the healthy food brand, Basil.

Basil's mission: Healthy, fresh food

Basil aims to provide healthy, fresh food, enabling people to live healthier lives and focus on their work.

Basil's 1 million+ happy customers

In just two years, Basil has amassed over 1 million customers, demonstrating the growing demand for healthy eating.

Basil's 15 outlets and growing

With 15 outlets and expanding across India, Basil is setting a new trend in fresh, healthy dining.

India's first fully automated kiosk

Under Harshita's leadership, Basil launched India's first fully automated kiosk, meeting the demand for fresh, healthy food efficiently.

Who is Harshita Kejriwal?

Harshita Kejriwal is the daughter of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former IRS officer Sunita Kejriwal. She has a brother, Pulkit Kejriwal.

Harshita Kejriwal's Education

Harshita completed her schooling at DPS Noida, scoring 96% in her 12th board exams.

B.Tech from IIT Delhi

Harshita holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

Harshita Kejriwal's Career

After graduating, she worked as a consultant at a multinational company in Gurugram before venturing into entrepreneurship with Basil.

6 tips for building a strong LinkedIn profile to land your dream job

How to study smart, not hard: Tips for CBSE students

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

SSC GD Constable Question Paper 2025: All you need to know