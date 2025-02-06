Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita's rise in food industry

Career
Harshita Kejriwal faced health issues due to outside food during her consulting job. Her doctor advised against unhealthy, processed meals.
This led Harshita to envision a healthy, fresh, and unprocessed food option, giving birth to Basil.
To realize this vision, Harshita collaborated with friends to launch the healthy food brand, Basil.
Basil aims to provide healthy, fresh food, enabling people to live healthier lives and focus on their work.
In just two years, Basil has amassed over 1 million customers, demonstrating the growing demand for healthy eating.
With 15 outlets and expanding across India, Basil is setting a new trend in fresh, healthy dining.
Under Harshita's leadership, Basil launched India's first fully automated kiosk, meeting the demand for fresh, healthy food efficiently.
Harshita Kejriwal is the daughter of former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and former IRS officer Sunita Kejriwal. She has a brother, Pulkit Kejriwal.
Harshita completed her schooling at DPS Noida, scoring 96% in her 12th board exams.
Harshita holds a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi.
After graduating, she worked as a consultant at a multinational company in Gurugram before venturing into entrepreneurship with Basil.
