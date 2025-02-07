7 free tools every content creator should know about

Career
Canva is a graphic design tool. You can create stunning visuals for social media, blogs, presentations, and more with a range of templates and easy-to-use design features.
Unsplash has a vast collection of high-quality, royalty-free images. It's a great resource for finding pictures to use in your content without worrying about copyright issues.
Animoto is a video editing tool that helps you make professional-looking videos quickly and easily.
Audacity is a free, open-source audio editing software. It’s perfect for podcasters, YouTubers, or anyone who needs to edit sound.
This browser extension helps you with SEO. It shows search volume and related keywords directly in Google’s search results, making it easier to improve your rankings.
Buffer is a social media management tool that helps you schedule and publish posts across different platforms. It’s great too for maintaining a consistent social media presence.
Notion is an all-in-one workspace for note-taking, project management, and collaboration. It’s great for content creators who need to stay organised and plan content.
