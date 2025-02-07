Career

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Released: Check easy steps to download

SSC GD exam

The SSC GD exam is scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.
 

SSC GD exam

The exam is CBT based and will be conducted in various languages including English, Hindi, and regional languages.
 

Vacancies

There are 39,481 vacancies open, according to the notification.
 

Direct link

Download the admit cards here: https://ssc.gov.in/home
 

How to download SSC GD Admit Card 2025:

1.    Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
2.    Click on the link for the SSC GD Admit Card 2025.
 

Follow these steps

3.    Enter the required details. Click on the submit button.
4.    Download your SSC GD Admit Card.

