SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Released: Check easy steps to download

The SSC GD exam is scheduled for February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.
The exam is CBT based and will be conducted in various languages including English, Hindi, and regional languages.
There are 39,481 vacancies open, according to the notification.
Download the admit cards here: https://ssc.gov.in/home
1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
2. Click on the link for the SSC GD Admit Card 2025.
3. Enter the required details. Click on the submit button.
4. Download your SSC GD Admit Card.
