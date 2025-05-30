Try solving 7 tricky reasoning puzzles for competitive exams

Here are 7 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
All flowers are beautiful. Some beautiful things books. Conclusion: I. Some flowers books. II. Some books beautiful.
A. I is correct
B. II is correct
C. Both correct
D. Both wrong
Arrange the following words according to the dictionary: Nation Native Natural Nature Navigate
A. 1, 2, 5, 3, 4
B. 2, 1, 3, 4, 5
C. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5
D. 2, 1, 5, 3, 4
If "RAJESH" is written as "TBLIKJ", how will "NEHA" be written?
A. PGJC
B. PFIG
C. PGIC
D. PFGC
Pointing to a woman, Ram said, "She is my father's sister's daughter." How is the woman related to Ram?
A. Sister
B. Cousin
C. Niece
D. Aunt
Rohit walked 10 m towards North, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned right again and walked 10 m. In which direction is he facing now?
A. North
B. South
C. East
D. West
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A. 42
B. 38
C. 36
D. 48
3 6 9 4 8 12 5 ? 15
A. 9
B. 10
C. 12
D. 11
1 Answer: B. Only conclusion II is correct
2 Answer: D. 2, 1, 5, 3, 4
3 Answer: C. PGIC
4 Answer: B. Cousin
5 Answer: C. East
6 Answer: A. 42
7 Answer: C. 12
