Try solving 7 tricky reasoning puzzles for competitive exams

career May 30 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
7 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 7 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. 

Syllogism Question: 1

All flowers are beautiful. Some beautiful things books. Conclusion: I. Some flowers books. II. Some books beautiful. 

A. I is correct 

B. II is correct 

C. Both correct 

D. Both wrong

Word Sequence Question: 2

Arrange the following words according to the dictionary: Nation Native Natural Nature Navigate

A. 1, 2, 5, 3, 4 

B. 2, 1, 3, 4, 5 

C. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 

D. 2, 1, 5, 3, 4

Reasoning–Coding-Decoding Question: 3

If "RAJESH" is written as "TBLIKJ", how will "NEHA" be written? 

A. PGJC 

B. PFIG 

C. PGIC 

D. PFGC

Blood Relation Question: 4

Pointing to a woman, Ram said, "She is my father's sister's daughter." How is the woman related to Ram? 

A. Sister 

B. Cousin 

C. Niece 

D. Aunt

Direction Sense Question: 5

Rohit walked 10 m towards North, then turned right and walked 5 m, then turned right again and walked 10 m. In which direction is he facing now? 

A. North 

B. South 

C. East 

D. West

Math Puzzle – Number Series Question: 6

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? 

A. 42 

B. 38 

C. 36 

D. 48

Reasoning–Missing Number Question: 7

3 6 9 4 8 12 5 ? 15 

A. 9 

B. 10 

C. 12 

D. 11

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: B. Only conclusion II is correct 

2 Answer: D. 2, 1, 5, 3, 4 

3 Answer: C. PGIC 

4 Answer: B. Cousin 

5 Answer: C. East 

6 Answer: A. 42 

7 Answer: C. 12

