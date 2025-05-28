English

9 tricky reasoning and maths puzzles for competitive exams

career May 28 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
9 Tricky IQ Questions

Test your reasoning, math, and blood relation skills with these 9 tricky IQ questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Blood Relation Question: 1

Ram is Shyam's brother. Shyam is Seema's father. Seema is Radha's mother. What is Ram to Radha? 

A) Grandfather 

B) Uncle 

C) Maternal Uncle 

D) Brother

Directions Question: 2

A person walks 10m North, turns left and walks 5m. Then turns right and walks 10m. Where is he now? 

A) 5m North 

B) 5m South 

C) 5m West 

D) 5m East

Logical Brain Teaser: 3

A boat is moving in a river. The boat's speed is 5 km/h and the river flow is 3 km/h. How far will the boat travel upstream? 

A) 4 km 

B) 5 km 

C) 6 km 

D) 7 km

Math Puzzle: 4

A man buys 3 books for ₹60. He sells them for ₹80. What is his profit percentage? 

A) 25% 

B) 30% 

C) 33.33% 

D) 50%

Word Puzzle: 5

Swap the first and last letters in the word TRAINING, then add an S after each letter. What's the new word? 

A) GSRSAISNSISNSGS 

B) GNISINARSIT 

C) GTSRSASISNSISNS 

D) GTSRSAISNSISNS

Coding-Decoding Question: 6

If DELHI is written as EDKGH, how will MUMBAI be written? 

A) NVNCBJ 

B) NVMCAJ 

C) NVNCBJ 

D) NVMDBJ

Math Puzzle: 7

10 years ago, the difference between ages of a father and son was 30 years. Currently, the father is 50 yrs old. What is the son's current age? 

A) 20 yrs

B) 30 yrs

C) 40 yrs

D) 25 yrs

Word Puzzle: 8

Which of the following words is different? 

A) Rose 

B) Lily 

C) Tulip 

D) Potato

Clock Puzzle: 9

What is the position of the clock hands when the clock strikes 3? The hour hand is near 12 and the minute hand is near 3. 

A) 0 degrees 

B) 15 degrees 

C) 30 degrees 

D) 45 degrees

Check the Correct Answers Here

1 ans: B) Uncle 

2 ans: C) 5m West 

3 ans: A) 4 km 

4 ans: C) 33.33% 

5 ans: D) GTSRSAISNSISNS 

6 ans: A) NVNCBJ 

7 ans: A) 20 years 

8 ans: D) Potato 

9 ans: C) 30 degrees

