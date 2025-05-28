9 tricky reasoning and maths puzzles for competitive exams

Ram is Shyam's brother. Shyam is Seema's father. Seema is Radha's mother. What is Ram to Radha?
A) Grandfather
B) Uncle
C) Maternal Uncle
D) Brother
A person walks 10m North, turns left and walks 5m. Then turns right and walks 10m. Where is he now?
A) 5m North
B) 5m South
C) 5m West
D) 5m East
A boat is moving in a river. The boat's speed is 5 km/h and the river flow is 3 km/h. How far will the boat travel upstream?
A) 4 km
B) 5 km
C) 6 km
D) 7 km
A man buys 3 books for ₹60. He sells them for ₹80. What is his profit percentage?
A) 25%
B) 30%
C) 33.33%
D) 50%
Swap the first and last letters in the word TRAINING, then add an S after each letter. What's the new word?
A) GSRSAISNSISNSGS
B) GNISINARSIT
C) GTSRSASISNSISNS
D) GTSRSAISNSISNS
If DELHI is written as EDKGH, how will MUMBAI be written?
A) NVNCBJ
B) NVMCAJ
C) NVNCBJ
D) NVMDBJ
10 years ago, the difference between ages of a father and son was 30 years. Currently, the father is 50 yrs old. What is the son's current age?
A) 20 yrs
B) 30 yrs
C) 40 yrs
D) 25 yrs
Which of the following words is different?
A) Rose
B) Lily
C) Tulip
D) Potato
What is the position of the clock hands when the clock strikes 3? The hour hand is near 12 and the minute hand is near 3.
A) 0 degrees
B) 15 degrees
C) 30 degrees
D) 45 degrees
1 ans: B) Uncle
2 ans: C) 5m West
3 ans: A) 4 km
4 ans: C) 33.33%
5 ans: D) GTSRSAISNSISNS
6 ans: A) NVNCBJ
7 ans: A) 20 years
8 ans: D) Potato
9 ans: C) 30 degrees
