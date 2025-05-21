English

Pulkit Kejriwal: Education, IIT JEE rank, career and life journey

career May 21 2025
Author: Gargi Chaudhry Image Credits:Getty
English

Pulkit Kejriwal's Educational Achievements

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son, Pulkit Kejriwal, has achieved remarkable feats in education and career. Explore interesting facts about his education, career. 

Image credits: Getty
English

Pulkit Kejriwal's Schooling

Pulkit Kejriwal studied at Delhi Public School, Noida. He scored a CGPA of 10 in 10th grade and 96.4% in 12th grade.
Image credits: Getty
English

Pulkit Kejriwal's IIT-JEE Rank

Pulkit secured a rank of around 2000 in the JEE Advanced exam, gaining admission to IIT Delhi, where he earned his B.Tech degree.
Image credits: Getty
English

Pulkit Kejriwal's Career

Currently, Pulkit Kejriwal works at FINMECHANICS, a company that provides financial technology services.
Image credits: Getty
English

Pulkit Kejriwal's Distance from Politics

Pulkit Kejriwal has built his career in the tech field, maintaining a distance from his father's political career.
Image credits: Getty
English

Pulkit's Father, Arvind Kejriwal, is also an IITian

Pulkit's father, Arvind Kejriwal, is also an IIT engineer, and now both his children are B.Tech graduates from IIT Delhi.
Image credits: Getty
English

Harshita Kejriwal, also an IITian

Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita, also studied engineering at IIT Delhi. After working at Boston Consulting Group, she is now making a name for herself in entrepreneurship.

Image credits: Getty

