Pulkit Kejriwal: Education, IIT JEE rank, career and life journey

Delhi's former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's son, Pulkit Kejriwal, has achieved remarkable feats in education and career. Explore interesting facts about his education, career.
Arvind Kejriwal's daughter, Harshita, also studied engineering at IIT Delhi. After working at Boston Consulting Group, she is now making a name for herself in entrepreneurship.
