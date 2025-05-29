Test your intelligence: Solve 10 tricky reasoning questions

Here are 10 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A) 36
B) 40
C) 42
D) 44
Rahul walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 meters, then turned left and walked 5 meters. How far is he from his starting point?
A) 10 m
B) 15 m
C) √125 m
D) 12 m
The ratio of boys and girls in a class is 3:2. If the total number of students is 100, what is the number of girls?
A) 40
B) 30
C) 50
D) 60
Z, X, V, T, ?
A) R
B) Q
C) S
D) P
Out of 200 students in a school, 80% passed. What is the number of students who passed?
A) 140
B) 150
C) 160
D) 180
Input: 56, 42, 39, 84, 23 Step 1: 23, 42, 39, 84, 56 Step 2: 23, 39, 42, 56, 84 What kind of sorting is this?
A) Descending Order
B) Ascending
C) Bubble Sort
D) Selection Sort
Which word remains the same even when reversed?
A) MOM
B) TOP
C) SIT
D) DOG
A man pointed to a woman and said, "She is the daughter of my wife's sister's father's wife." How is the woman related to him?
A) Niece
B) Wife
C) Sister
D) Sister-in-law
5 people are standing in a row. P is to the left of Q but to the right of R. S is to the right of P but to the left of T. Who is at the extreme right?
A) Q
B) R
C) T
D) S
If A = 1, B = 2, ..., Z = 26, then what is the total value of the word “BANK”?
A) 29
B) 27
C) 28
D) 30
1 ans: C) 42
2 ans: C) √125 meters ≈ 11.18 meters
3 ans: A) 40
4 ans: A) R
5 ans: C) 160
6 ans: B) Ascending Order
7 ans: A) MOM
8 ans: D) Sister-in-law
9 ans: C) T
10 ans: A) 29
