Test your intelligence: Solve 10 tricky reasoning questions

Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
10 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 10 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.

Number Series Question: 1

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? 

A) 36 

B) 40 

C) 42 

D) 44

Direction Sense Question: 2

Rahul walked 10 meters north, then turned right and walked 5 meters, then turned left and walked 5 meters. How far is he from his starting point? 

A) 10 m

B) 15 m

C) √125 m

D) 12 m

Math - Ratio Question: 3

The ratio of boys and girls in a class is 3:2. If the total number of students is 100, what is the number of girls? 

A) 40 

B) 30 

C) 50 

D) 60

Pattern Recognition Question: 4

Z, X, V, T, ? 

A) R 

B) Q 

C) S 

D) P

Data Interpretation - Basic Question: 5

Out of 200 students in a school, 80% passed. What is the number of students who passed? 

A) 140 

B) 150 

C) 160 

D) 180

Input-Output Puzzle Question: 6

Input: 56, 42, 39, 84, 23 Step 1: 23, 42, 39, 84, 56 Step 2: 23, 39, 42, 56, 84 What kind of sorting is this? 

A) Descending Order 

B) Ascending 

C) Bubble Sort 

D) Selection Sort

Word Puzzle Question: 7

Which word remains the same even when reversed? 

A) MOM 

B) TOP 

C) SIT 

D) DOG

Blood Relation - Level 2 (Moderate) Question: 8

A man pointed to a woman and said, "She is the daughter of my wife's sister's father's wife." How is the woman related to him? 

A) Niece 

B) Wife 

C) Sister 

D) Sister-in-law

Logical Puzzle Question: 9

5 people are standing in a row. P is to the left of Q but to the right of R. S is to the right of P but to the left of T. Who is at the extreme right? 

A) Q 

B) R 

C) T 

D) S

Alphanumeric Puzzle Question: 10

If A = 1, B = 2, ..., Z = 26, then what is the total value of the word “BANK”? 

A) 29 

B) 27 

C) 28 

D) 30

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 ans: C) 42 

2 ans: C) √125 meters ≈ 11.18 meters 

3 ans: A) 40 

4 ans: A) R 

5 ans: C) 160 

6 ans: B) Ascending Order 

7 ans: A) MOM 

8 ans: D) Sister-in-law 

9 ans: C) T 

10 ans: A) 29

