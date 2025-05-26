English

8 tricky puzzles to test your IQ and problem-solving skills

career May 26 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
English

8 Fun Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 fun tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Image credits: Getty
English

Odd One Out: Question 1

Which of the following is different? 

A) 2 

B) 3 

C) 5 

D) 9

Image credits: Getty
English

Logical Reasoning: Question 2

A father is 30 years older than his son. 5 years ago, the father was 7 times the age of his son. What is the son's current age? 

A) 6 

B) 5 

C) 4 

D) 8

Image credits: Getty
English

Alphabet Series: Question 3

AZ, BY, CX, DW, ? 

A) EV 

B) EU 

C) FU 

D) FX

Image credits: Getty
English

Direction Sense: Question 4

Rahul walks 10 meters north, then turns right and walks 5 m. After that, he turns right again and walks 10 m. In which direction is he now? 

A) North 

B) South 

C) East 

D) West

Image credits: Getty
English

Logical Puzzle: Question 5

A man pointed to a photograph of his mother and said, "She is mother of my mother's only son." How is man related to woman in photograph? 

A) Son 

B) Husband 

C) Brother 

D) Father

Image credits: Getty
English

Math Puzzle: Question 6

If 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ? 

A) 61 

B) 65 

C) 66 

D) 71

Image credits: Getty
English

Word Puzzle: Question 7

If ROAD = URDG, then RAIL = ? 

A) UXLO 

B) UXIM 

C) UDLN 

D) UXGM

Image credits: Getty
English

Logical Puzzle: Question 8

A train traveling at 60 km/h crosses a pole in 30 seconds. What is the length of the train? 

A) 500 meters 

B) 600 meters 

C) 700 meters 

D) 750 meters

Image credits: Getty
English

Check the Correct Answers to All Questions Here

1 Answer: D) 9 

2 Answer: A) 6 years 

3 Answer: A) EV 

4 Answer: C) East 

5 Answer: A) Son 

6 Answer: A) 61 

7 Answer: B) UXIM 

8 Answer: A) 500 meters

Image credits: Getty

Pulkit Kejriwal: Education, IIT JEE rank, career and life journey

Solve 7 tricky reasoning, math, and blood relation puzzles

8 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, maths, and blood relations

Solve 8 tricky IQ questions for competitive exams