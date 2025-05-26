8 tricky puzzles to test your IQ and problem-solving skills

Which of the following is different?
A) 2
B) 3
C) 5
D) 9
A father is 30 years older than his son. 5 years ago, the father was 7 times the age of his son. What is the son's current age?
A) 6
B) 5
C) 4
D) 8
AZ, BY, CX, DW, ?
A) EV
B) EU
C) FU
D) FX
Rahul walks 10 meters north, then turns right and walks 5 m. After that, he turns right again and walks 10 m. In which direction is he now?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
A man pointed to a photograph of his mother and said, "She is mother of my mother's only son." How is man related to woman in photograph?
A) Son
B) Husband
C) Brother
D) Father
If 3 + 4 = 25, 4 + 5 = 41, then 5 + 6 = ?
A) 61
B) 65
C) 66
D) 71
If ROAD = URDG, then RAIL = ?
A) UXLO
B) UXIM
C) UDLN
D) UXGM
A train traveling at 60 km/h crosses a pole in 30 seconds. What is the length of the train?
A) 500 meters
B) 600 meters
C) 700 meters
D) 750 meters
1 Answer: D) 9
2 Answer: A) 6 years
3 Answer: A) EV
4 Answer: C) East
5 Answer: A) Son
6 Answer: A) 61
7 Answer: B) UXIM
8 Answer: A) 500 meters
Pulkit Kejriwal: Education, IIT JEE rank, career and life journey
Solve 7 tricky reasoning, math, and blood relation puzzles
8 tricky IQ questions on reasoning, maths, and blood relations
Solve 8 tricky IQ questions for competitive exams