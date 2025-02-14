Career

Top 5 online courses to boost your digital marketing career

Image credits: our own

Digital Marketing

Check out five online courses focused on digital marketing. These courses will give you the knowledge and tools to advance your career in digital marketing.
 

Image credits: our own

Google Digital Marketing & E-commerce Professional Certificate

Offered by Google

Where to find: Coursera

A comprehensive course covering digital marketing and e-commerce strategies.
 

Image credits: Getty

Foundations of Digital Marketing and E-commerce

Offered by Google

Where to find: Coursera

It’s ideal for beginners who want to understand the essentials of digital marketing 

Image credits: Getty

The Strategy of Content Marketing

Offered by UC Davis

Where to find: Coursera

It helps you learn how to create and implement effective content marketing strategies.

Image credits: Getty

The Complete Digital Marketing Guide - 27 Courses in 1

Offered by Robin and Jesper

Where to find: Udemy

It offers in-depth knowledge on various digital marketing areas.
 

Image credits: Getty

Digital Marketing with GenAI Advanced Program

Offered by NIIT 

It’s perfect for those who want to learn how AI can enhance digital marketing efforts.

Image credits: Getty

7 best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects

7 ways to boost your creativity and think outside the box

Top 7 universities in India offering BTech in Artificial Intelligence

Top 7 engineering colleges in India for studying Computer Science