7 best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects

Career
Check out these seven of the best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects.
Known for its top-notch infrastructure and excellent faculty, IIT Roorkee offers a prestigious architecture programme.
A highly respected institution, IIT Kharagpur provides an excellent architecture curriculum and great research opportunities.
National Institute of Technology Calicut is known for its well-rounded architecture courses, offering both practical skills and theoretical knowledge.
Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi offers a renowned architecture programme with a focus on creativity and innovative design.
(National Institute of Technology) NIT Trichy offers an excellent architecture programme with a reputation for producing skilled architects.
SPA Delhi is one of the top architecture schools in India, offering high-quality education and training in planning and architecture.
Based in Ahmedabad, CEPT University offers a strong architecture programme, focusing on practical exposure and real-world design challenges.
