Career

7 best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects

Want to make a career in architecture in India?

Check out these seven of the best architecture colleges in India for aspiring architects.
 

IIT Roorkee

Known for its top-notch infrastructure and excellent faculty, IIT Roorkee offers a prestigious architecture programme.
 

IIT Kharagpur

A highly respected institution, IIT Kharagpur provides an excellent architecture curriculum and great research opportunities.
 

NIT Calicut

National Institute of Technology Calicut is known for its well-rounded architecture courses, offering both practical skills and theoretical knowledge.
 

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi offers a renowned architecture programme with a focus on creativity and innovative design.
 

NIT Trichy

(National Institute of Technology) NIT Trichy offers an excellent architecture programme with a reputation for producing skilled architects.
 

SPA Delhi (School of Planning and Architecture)

SPA Delhi is one of the top architecture schools in India, offering high-quality education and training in planning and architecture.
 

CEPT University

Based in Ahmedabad, CEPT University offers a strong architecture programme, focusing on practical exposure and real-world design challenges.

