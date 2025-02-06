Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

Career
Check out these medical colleges in India that are recognized for their academic excellence and quality medical education.
AIIMS Delhi is one of the most prestigious medical institutions in India. It is known for its world-class medical education and highly skilled faculty.
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is renowned for its postgraduate medical education and offers advanced research opportunities.
CMC Vellore is famous for its excellent medical education and hands-on training. It is a renowned medical college in India.
NIMHANS is a leading institute in India for mental health and neuroscience, offering specialized education and research opportunities.
JIPMER is known for its academic excellence and diverse medical programmes. It offers a great environment for budding doctors.
SGPGI is highly regarded for its postgraduate medical courses and research initiatives, especially in clinical practice and medical sciences.
Known for its comprehensive medical education and excellent infrastructure, KMC is one of the top private medical colleges in India
