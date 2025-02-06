Career

Top 7 medical colleges in India for aspiring doctors

Image credits: Getty

Want to pursue a career in medicine?

Check out these medical colleges in India that are recognized for their academic excellence and quality medical education.
 

Image credits: Getty

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi

AIIMS Delhi is one of the most prestigious medical institutions in India. It is known for its world-class medical education and highly skilled faculty.

Image credits: Getty

PGIMER, Chandigarh

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is renowned for its postgraduate medical education and offers advanced research opportunities.

Image credits: Getty

Christian Medical College (CMC), Tamil Nadu

CMC Vellore is famous for its excellent medical education and hands-on training. It is a renowned medical college in India. 

Image credits: Getty

National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

NIMHANS is a leading institute in India for mental health and neuroscience, offering specialized education and research opportunities.

Image credits: FREEPIK

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

JIPMER is known for its academic excellence and diverse medical programmes. It offers a great environment for budding doctors.

Image credits: Getty

Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow

SGPGI is highly regarded for its postgraduate medical courses and research initiatives, especially in clinical practice and medical sciences.

Image credits: Getty

Kasturba Medical College (KMC), Manipal

Known for its comprehensive medical education and excellent infrastructure, KMC is one of the top private medical colleges in India

Image credits: Getty

