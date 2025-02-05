CBSE Boards: How to write answers like a topper and score above 90%

Career
Read the question carefully before answering. Make sure you understand what is being asked.
Always start with a brief introduction, followed by the main content, and conclude with a summary. Organise your answer in short paragraphs or bullet points for better readability.
Write concise, to-the-point answers. Write answers in bullet points. Avoid writing unnecessary details. Stick to what is relevant and important to the question.
For subjects like science and geography, use labelled diagrams and tables wherever possible.
Presentation matters a lot in exams. Avoid crossing out words; if you make a mistake, simply use a single line to strike it through.
Pay attention to the marks assigned to each question and allocate time accordingly. For longer answers, break them into smaller sections to cover all aspects.
Before the exam, practice writing answers to previous years' questions. Regular revision will help you write confidently and quickly during the exam.
