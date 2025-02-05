Career
Harshita Kejriwal, daughter of Arvind and Sunita Kejriwal, is close to her family. She proudly identifies as a member of the Kejriwal family on social media.
Harshita Kejriwal is a staunch supporter of her father and the Aam Aadmi Party. Like her father, she excels academically and demonstrates leadership skills.
Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi CM and AAP leader, secured an All India Rank of 563 in the IIT JEE in 1985.
Arvind Kejriwal succeeded in the UPSC exam and joined the Indian Revenue Service. His dedication to social service led him to become the Chief Minister.
Like her father, Harshita Kejriwal excelled in academics from a young age, scoring 96% in her 12th board exams.
Harshita scored over 90% in all subjects in her 12th boards: 99 in Physics, 96 in Chemistry & English, 95 in Math, and 94 in Computer Science.
After clearing JEE Main in 2014, Harshita Kejriwal also cleared JEE Advanced, achieving a rank of 3322.
Following her success in JEE Advanced, Harshita pursued a B.Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Delhi.
Beyond academics, Harshita is a trained Odissi dancer and fluent in French.
Harshita is currently an Associate Consultant at Boston Consulting Group in Gurugram. She is also the co-founder of health brand Basil and is focused on her career.
UPSC Success Story: IAS Tina Dabi's 12th Board Marks & UPSC Journey
CBSE Boards: How to write answers like a topper and score above 90%
6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025
7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders