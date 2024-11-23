Career
Explore top MBA colleges in India offering admissions without the CAT exam. These colleges provide excellent education and career opportunities through alternative entrance exams.
Course: PGDM in Business Management & HR.
Entrance: XAT.
Selection: PI & GD after shortlisting.
Courses: Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Banking, Capital Markets.
Entrance: NMAT.
Selection: NMAT, written test, GD, PI, work experience.
Course: MBA in Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations.
Entrance: SNAP.
Selection: GD & PI after SNAP.
Course: PGDM in Communication & Marketing.
Entrance: MICAT (CAT/GMAT/XAT accepted).
Focus: Creative thinking, general awareness, writing.
Course: MBA in International Business.
Entrance: IIFT entrance test.
Selection: Focus on general knowledge, followed by GD & PI.
Course: Specialization in Rural Management.
Entrance: CAT/XAT with a 'Social Issues Test'.
Selection: Group activity and interview.
Course: Masters in Human Resources.
Entrance: TISSNET.
Selection: Group discussion and interview.