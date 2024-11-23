Career

7 MBA Colleges in India Without CAT Score

Top MBA Colleges Without CAT Exam

Explore top MBA colleges in India offering admissions without the CAT exam. These colleges provide excellent education and career opportunities through alternative entrance exams.

XLRI, Jamshedpur

Course: PGDM in Business Management & HR.

Entrance: XAT.

Selection: PI & GD after shortlisting.

NMIMS, Mumbai

Courses: Pharmaceutical Management, HR, Banking, Capital Markets.

Entrance: NMAT.

Selection: NMAT, written test, GD, PI, work experience.

Symbiosis International University

Course: MBA in Marketing, HR, Finance, Operations.

Entrance: SNAP.

Selection: GD & PI after SNAP.

MICA, Ahmedabad

Course: PGDM in Communication & Marketing.

Entrance: MICAT (CAT/GMAT/XAT accepted).

Focus: Creative thinking, general awareness, writing.

IIFT, Delhi and Kolkata

Course: MBA in International Business.

Entrance: IIFT entrance test.

Selection: Focus on general knowledge, followed by GD & PI.

IRMA, Anand

Course: Specialization in Rural Management.

Entrance: CAT/XAT with a 'Social Issues Test'.

Selection: Group activity and interview.

TISS, Mumbai

Course: Masters in Human Resources.

Entrance: TISSNET.

Selection: Group discussion and interview.

