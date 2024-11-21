Career
Do you know how much NASA astronauts are paid for their space travels?
NASA is constantly conducting operations in space. These operations often show the difference between life and death for astronauts.
But do you know how much astronauts get paid for this tough and responsible job? NASA pays astronauts based on their responsibility and experience.
There is no consistency in their salary, rather it depends on their operation, responsibilities and experience.
According to 2024 figures, NASA pays its astronauts about 1,28,29,763 rupees annually. This salary can vary depending on the difficulty of the operation, experience and rank.
Astronauts also have several other benefits under the US Government's General Schedule Federal Pay Scale. These include paid leave, health facilities and other employee benefits.
This figure is for 2024, and astronaut salaries are likely to increase in 2025.