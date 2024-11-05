USA Remains Top Choice for MBA; Record Increase in Women Applicants

Career
The US remains the top choice for international MBA students, with the GMAC survey showing no impact from upcoming elections on study plans.
This year, women's applications to MBA programs reached 42%, two percentage points higher than the past 10 years. This is a significant step towards progress in women's leadership.
Full-time MBA programs saw an increase of approximately 60%, with two-year MBA programs experiencing an 80% rise and one-year programs a 64% increase in applications.
Flexible MBA programs also saw an increase in women applicants, with 70% of programs reporting a rise, indicating the changing needs of students.
Many business schools have launched new financial aid programs to help alleviate the high costs of MBA programs, directly contributing to an increase in applications.
Not just traditional programs, but online and hybrid programs have also seen growth of 58% and 52% respectively, reflecting the increasing demand for flexible educational options.
While the UK has seen a decline in applications, Asia, Africa, and Latin America have witnessed growth in high-quality education, creating new options for local students.
Elissa Sangster, CEO of Forte Foundation, praised the increasing number of women applicants. She stated that women's growing interest in MBAs will help reduce the gender gap.