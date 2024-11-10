Career

Alwar Collector Artika Shukla in the spotlight

By-elections for 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 13. Voting will also take place in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district.

Collector launches voting quiz

The IAS officer launched the 'Coffee with the Collector' campaign to raise voter awareness. She unveiled an e-voting quiz with 150 questions.

Full details on the election website

Participants can visit the official Alwar Election website to join the Collector's campaign. They will have 5 minutes to answer the questions.

Answer the Collector's 9 questions

Participants answering 9 or more questions correctly receive Gold, 8 or more get Silver, and 7 or more receive a Bronze certificate.

Chance to have coffee with the Collector

The Collector will have coffee with the top 3 to 5 participants. Around 3,000 trees will be planted by voters at 284 booths on election day.

Married to an IAS officer

IAS Artika Shukla's husband, Jasmeet Singh, is also an IAS officer. They fell in love during training and got married in 2017.

