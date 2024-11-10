Career
By-elections for 7 assembly seats in Rajasthan are scheduled for November 13. Voting will also take place in Ramgarh constituency of Alwar district.
The IAS officer launched the 'Coffee with the Collector' campaign to raise voter awareness. She unveiled an e-voting quiz with 150 questions.
Participants can visit the official Alwar Election website to join the Collector's campaign. They will have 5 minutes to answer the questions.
Participants answering 9 or more questions correctly receive Gold, 8 or more get Silver, and 7 or more receive a Bronze certificate.
The Collector will have coffee with the top 3 to 5 participants. Around 3,000 trees will be planted by voters at 284 booths on election day.
