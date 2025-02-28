Career

Career Guide: How to become a game developer in India after 12th

Image credits: Getty

Complete class 12th

Complete class 12th with essential subjects like Computer Science and Computer Applications. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Bachelor's degree

After completing your 12th, enrol in BTech, BSc in Computer Science, or BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) with a focus on game development.
 

Image credits: Getty

Universities

Many universities and institutes in India offer specialized courses in Game Design or Game Development. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Learn programming languages

Game developers must be proficient in programming languages such as C++, Java, Python, and C#. Learning some additional game development tools is also essential. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Specialize

Choose to specialize in areas you like. Focus on learning 3D modelling, animation, and interactive media, depending on your interest.
 

Image credits: our own

Gain experience

To stand out in the game development field, hands-on experience is critical. Start creating your own games. Work on projects and take part in internships.
 

Image credits: Getty

Strong portfolio

Build a portfolio and demonstrate the skills you’ve learned in programming, game design, and animation.

Image credits: unspalsh

Career Guide: How to become a graphic designer in India after 12th

Career tips: 7 key communication skills you need to master

Career Guide: 7 best universities to study English literature in India

Career Guide: How to transition from a 9-5 job to freelancing