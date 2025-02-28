Career Guide: How to become a game developer in India after 12th

Career
Complete class 12th with essential subjects like Computer Science and Computer Applications.
After completing your 12th, enrol in BTech, BSc in Computer Science, or BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications) with a focus on game development.
Many universities and institutes in India offer specialized courses in Game Design or Game Development.
Game developers must be proficient in programming languages such as C++, Java, Python, and C#. Learning some additional game development tools is also essential.
Choose to specialize in areas you like. Focus on learning 3D modelling, animation, and interactive media, depending on your interest.
To stand out in the game development field, hands-on experience is critical. Start creating your own games. Work on projects and take part in internships.
Build a portfolio and demonstrate the skills you’ve learned in programming, game design, and animation.
