Career Guide: 7 best universities to study English literature in India

Career
Colleges like Lady Shri Ram (LSR) and Miranda House offer excellent courses with a strong academic reputation.
Ambedkar University Delhi is known for its unique interdisciplinary approach to English Literature, offering diverse perspectives on texts and literary theories.
JNU is highly renowned for its humanities and social sciences programmes, including English Literature.
It offers specialized courses in English Literature, with a strong emphasis on linguistics, comparative literature, and cultural studies.
Jadavpur University in Kolkata is known for its excellent English Literature department.
Though primarily known for engineering courses, IITs and NITs also offer strong humanities departments, including English Literature.
Loyola College is one of the top institutions in Chennai, offering a high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in English Literature.
Career Guide: How to transition from a 9-5 job to freelancing
Career Tips! 5 key points to keep in mind on your first day of work
What after a law degree? Top career opportunities in the legal field
Career Guide: How to become a government school teacher in India