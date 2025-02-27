Career

Career Guide: 7 best universities to study English literature in India

University of Delhi

Colleges like Lady Shri Ram (LSR) and Miranda House offer excellent courses with a strong academic reputation.

Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD)

Ambedkar University Delhi is known for its unique interdisciplinary approach to English Literature, offering diverse perspectives on texts and literary theories. 

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

JNU is highly renowned for its humanities and social sciences programmes, including English Literature. 

English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU)

It offers specialized courses in English Literature, with a strong emphasis on linguistics, comparative literature, and cultural studies.

Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University in Kolkata is known for its excellent English Literature department. 

IITs and NITs, Humanities Department

Though primarily known for engineering courses, IITs and NITs also offer strong humanities departments, including English Literature.

Loyola College (Chennai)

Loyola College is one of the top institutions in Chennai, offering a high-quality undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in English Literature.

