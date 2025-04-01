Career

IQ Test: Are You Super Fast? Try These 8 Tricky Puzzles

8 Tricky IQ Questions, All Are Fun

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. answer and you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers to all questions are given at the end.

Word Puzzle Question: 1

Adding PRE before a word changes its meaning, like VIEW → PREVIEW. Which of the following options will not fit correctly?

Options:

A) FIX

B) SENT

C) ORDER

D) PAID

Maths Puzzle Question: 2

40% of a number is 30 more than 25% of it. What will be that number?

A) 150

B) 200

C) 240

D) 300

Number Series Question: 3

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

Options:

A) 36

B) 42

C) 56

D) 40

Sitting Arrangement Question: 4

A, B, C, D, E are sitting at a round table. C is between A and D. A is to the right of B. D is sitting to the left of E. Who is sitting farthest to the right?

A) A

B) B

C) D

 

Direction and Distance: Question: 5

Mohan goes 10 km towards the north, then turns right and walks 5 km, then turns right and walks 10 km. Now in which direction is he?

A) North

B) South

C) East

D) West

Blood Relation Question: 6

Introducing Ram, Mohan said, "He is the brother of the wife of the only son of my father." What is Ram's relation to Mohan?

A) Brother-in-law

C) Uncle

D) Maternal Uncle

Coding-Decoding Question: 7

If APPLE is coded as ZOOKD, then how will ORANGE be coded?

A) LQZMTB

B) PQZOTB

C) MLXMSB

D) NQYLTC

Watch Related Question: 8

If the time in the clock is 4:20, then what will be the angle between the hour and minute hands?

A) 0°

B) 10°

C) 20°

D) 30°

Check All Question Answers Here

1 Answer: B) SENT

2 Answer: B) 200

3 Answer: B) 42

4 Answer: B) B

5 Answer: C) East

6 Answer: A) Brother-in-law

7 Answer: C) MLXMSB

8 Answer: D) 30°

IAS Officer Ananya Das’ story: Rank 16 and a life-altering challenge

Nidhi Tiwari Appointed as PM Modi's Private Secretary: Details

Career Guide: How to prepare for UPSC Civil Services Exam

How to work smarter: Productivity tips from billionaires