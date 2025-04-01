IQ Test: Are You Super Fast? Try These 8 Tricky Puzzles

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. answer and you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers to all questions are given at the end.
Adding PRE before a word changes its meaning, like VIEW → PREVIEW. Which of the following options will not fit correctly?
Options:
A) FIX
B) SENT
C) ORDER
D) PAID
40% of a number is 30 more than 25% of it. What will be that number?
A) 150
B) 200
C) 240
D) 300
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A) 36
B) 42
C) 56
D) 40
A, B, C, D, E are sitting at a round table. C is between A and D. A is to the right of B. D is sitting to the left of E. Who is sitting farthest to the right?
A) A
B) B
C) D
Mohan goes 10 km towards the north, then turns right and walks 5 km, then turns right and walks 10 km. Now in which direction is he?
A) North
B) South
C) East
D) West
Introducing Ram, Mohan said, "He is the brother of the wife of the only son of my father." What is Ram's relation to Mohan?
A) Brother-in-law
C) Uncle
D) Maternal Uncle
If APPLE is coded as ZOOKD, then how will ORANGE be coded?
A) LQZMTB
B) PQZOTB
C) MLXMSB
D) NQYLTC
If the time in the clock is 4:20, then what will be the angle between the hour and minute hands?
A) 0°
B) 10°
C) 20°
D) 30°
1 Answer: B) SENT
2 Answer: B) 200
3 Answer: B) 42
4 Answer: B) B
5 Answer: C) East
6 Answer: A) Brother-in-law
7 Answer: C) MLXMSB
8 Answer: D) 30°
