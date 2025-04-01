IAS Officer Ananya Das’ story: Rank 16 and a life-altering challenge

Career
Whenever there is talk of an IAS divorce, Tina Dabi is mentioned, who divorced Athar Aamir Khan, an IAS officer from Kashmir. Ananya Das's story is similar.
Ananya is an IAS officer of Odisha cadre. She is originally from Bengal, who suffered pain of divorce at a young age. She secured 16th rank by passing UPSC in her first attempt.
After becoming an IAS, Ananya got married to Mohammad Abdal Akhtar in 2018. But their marriage lasted only 3 years and they divorced.
Ananya Das completed her school and college studies in West Bengal. She has also done MSc in Technology and Science from Birla Institute of Technology in Pilani, Rajasthan.
Ananya worked at Oracle India Private Limited for about 8 months and then she worked as an Executive Intern at Reserve Bank of India, Jaipur for 3 months.
After the divorce, Ananya also decided to start a second life like Tina Dabi. After the divorce, she married IAS officer Chanchal Rana. Who is a 2014 batch IAS officer.
Rana was also divorced like Ananya. Who divorced his wife Swadha Deep Singh. Currently, Ananya and Chanchal Rana have been married for 4 years and they are both very happy.
