Career

IQ Test: Are You a Genius? Test with 10 Fun Tricky Puzzles

10 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 10 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.

Logical Puzzle Question: 1

4 friends sit at a round table. Ajay is left of Chirag. Deepak is opposite Bablu. Bablu is right of Chirag. Who is opposite Ajay?

A) Deepak
B) Bablu
C) Chirag

 

Word Puzzle Question: 2

There are 5 letters in a word. If the first two letters are removed, it still forms a word. What is that word?

A) TABLE

B) CHAIR

C) STAIR

D) PHONE

Mathematical Riddle Question: 3

A man has 3 sons. Their ages multiply to 36, and their sum is the house number. The oldest plays piano. How old is he?

A) 9 years
B) 12 years
C) 6 years
D) 3 years

Blood Relation Question: 4

Pointing to a man, a woman says, "He is the son of the only brother of my mother." What is the man to the woman?

A) Brother

B) Nephew

C) Uncle

D) Son

Mathematical Riddle Question: 5

A boat's speed is 30 km/h downstream and 20 km/h upstream. What is its average speed for the round trip?

A) 24 km/h
B) 25 km/h
C) 22.5 km/h
D) 26 km/h

Missing Number Puzzle Question: 6

8, 27, 64, __, 216, 343

A) 100

B) 125

C) 144

D) 196

Clock Puzzle Question: 7

If the time is 3:15 on a clock, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands?

A) 7.5°

B) 22.5°

C) 37.5°

D) 30°

Coding-Decoding Question: 8

If CAT is written as XZG, how will DOG be written?

A) WLT

B) WLV

C) ZKT

D) XLO

Logical Puzzle Question: 9

If someone had to celebrate their birthday 3 days before Monday, what day was it?

A) Friday

B) Wednesday

C) Thursday

D) Sunday

Brain Teaser Question: 10

If 5 cats catch 5 mice in 5 minutes, how many minutes will it take 100 cats to catch 100 mice?

A) 5 minutes

B) 100 minutes

C) 20 minutes

D) 10 minutes

Check the answers to all the questions here

1 : A) Deepak

2 : C) STAIR

3 : A) 9 years

4 : A) Brother

5 : A) 24 km/h

6 : B) 125

7 : A) 7.5°

8 : A) WLT

9 : A) Friday

10 : A) 5 minutes

Vikas Divyakirti: UPSC Success Story, Coaching Empire and Net Worth

7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals

Career Guide: How to get into investment banking

Best Engineering Colleges Without JEE: BTech Admission and Placement