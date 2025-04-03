IQ Test: Are You a Genius? Test with 10 Fun Tricky Puzzles

Career
Here are 10 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your mental ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
4 friends sit at a round table. Ajay is left of Chirag. Deepak is opposite Bablu. Bablu is right of Chirag. Who is opposite Ajay?
A) Deepak
B) Bablu
C) Chirag
There are 5 letters in a word. If the first two letters are removed, it still forms a word. What is that word?
A) TABLE
B) CHAIR
C) STAIR
D) PHONE
A man has 3 sons. Their ages multiply to 36, and their sum is the house number. The oldest plays piano. How old is he?
A) 9 years
B) 12 years
C) 6 years
D) 3 years
Pointing to a man, a woman says, "He is the son of the only brother of my mother." What is the man to the woman?
A) Brother
B) Nephew
C) Uncle
D) Son
A boat's speed is 30 km/h downstream and 20 km/h upstream. What is its average speed for the round trip?
A) 24 km/h
B) 25 km/h
C) 22.5 km/h
D) 26 km/h
8, 27, 64, __, 216, 343
A) 100
B) 125
C) 144
D) 196
If the time is 3:15 on a clock, what is the angle between the hour and minute hands?
A) 7.5°
B) 22.5°
C) 37.5°
D) 30°
If CAT is written as XZG, how will DOG be written?
A) WLT
B) WLV
C) ZKT
D) XLO
If someone had to celebrate their birthday 3 days before Monday, what day was it?
A) Friday
B) Wednesday
C) Thursday
D) Sunday
If 5 cats catch 5 mice in 5 minutes, how many minutes will it take 100 cats to catch 100 mice?
A) 5 minutes
B) 100 minutes
C) 20 minutes
D) 10 minutes
1 : A) Deepak
2 : C) STAIR
3 : A) 9 years
4 : A) Brother
5 : A) 24 km/h
6 : B) 125
7 : A) 7.5°
8 : A) WLT
9 : A) Friday
10 : A) 5 minutes
Vikas Divyakirti: UPSC Success Story, Coaching Empire and Net Worth
7 powerful books to develop discipline and achieve your goals
Career Guide: How to get into investment banking
Best Engineering Colleges Without JEE: BTech Admission and Placement