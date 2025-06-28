Test your IQ: Can you solve these 8 tricky reasoning questions?

Here are 8 fun tricky reasoning questions. You can check your preparation for competitive exams by answering these. Try how many correct answers you can give.
A person walks 10 m towards North, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns right again and walks 10 m. In which direction is he now?
A. North B. South C. East D. West
AZ, BY, CX, ___?
A. DW B. DU C. DV D. DZ
Some fruits are mangoes. All mangoes are sour. Conclusion: Some fruits are sour. All fruits are sour.
A. Only 1 is correct B. Only 2 is correct C. Both are correct D. None
If “TABLE” is coded as “GZOVI”, how will “CHAIR” be coded?
A. XSGZI B. XSZHV C. XZVGS D. XZSGV
Introducing A, B said - she is the daughter of my mother's only son. How is A related to B?
A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Aunt
How many letters in the word "FLOWER" are in the same order in the English alphabet as they appear in the word?
A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. None
If 8 × 2 = 20, 6 × 3 = 21, 5 × 4 = ?
A. 19 B. 20 C. 21 D. 22
A man has 4 sons, and each son has a sister. How many children are there in total?
A. 5 B. 6 C. 8 D. 9
1 Answer: C. East
2 Answer: A. DW
3 Answer: A. Only 1 is correct
4 Answer: D. XZSGV
5 Answer: B. Niece
6 Answer: B. 2
7 Answer: C. 21
8 Answer: A. 5
