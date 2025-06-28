English

Test your IQ: Can you solve these 8 tricky reasoning questions?

career Jun 28 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
8 Fun Tricky Reasoning Questions

Here are 8 fun tricky reasoning questions. You can check your preparation for competitive exams by answering these. Try how many correct answers you can give. 

Direction Sense Question 1

A person walks 10 m towards North, then turns right and walks 5 m, then turns right again and walks 10 m. In which direction is he now? 

A. North B. South C. East D. West

Alphabet Series Question 2

AZ, BY, CX, ___? 

A. DW B. DU C. DV D. DZ

Syllogism Question 3

Some fruits are mangoes. All mangoes are sour. Conclusion: Some fruits are sour. All fruits are sour. 

A. Only 1 is correct B. Only 2 is correct C. Both are correct D. None

Coding-Decoding Question 4

If “TABLE” is coded as “GZOVI”, how will “CHAIR” be coded? 

A. XSGZI B. XSZHV C. XZVGS D. XZSGV

Blood Relation Question 5

Introducing A, B said - she is the daughter of my mother's only son. How is A related to B? 

A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Aunt

Word Puzzle Question 6

How many letters in the word "FLOWER" are in the same order in the English alphabet as they appear in the word? 

A. 1 B. 2 C. 3 D. None

Math Puzzle Question 7

If 8 × 2 = 20, 6 × 3 = 21, 5 × 4 = ? 

A. 19 B. 20 C. 21 D. 22

Logical Puzzle Question 8

A man has 4 sons, and each son has a sister. How many children are there in total? 

A. 5 B. 6 C. 8 D. 9

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: C. East 

2 Answer: A. DW 

3 Answer: A. Only 1 is correct 

4 Answer: D. XZSGV 

5 Answer: B. Niece 

6 Answer: B. 2 

7 Answer: C. 21 

8 Answer: A. 5

