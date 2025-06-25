English

Are you a reasoning master? Solve these 9 tricky puzzles

career Jun 25 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
9 Tricky Reasoning Puzzle IQ Questions

Here are 9 tricky reasoning puzzle IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. 

Logic Puzzle Question: 1

5 girls A, B, C, D, and E are standing in a line. B is to right of A but to left of C. D is to right of C and E is at extreme right. Who is standing in middle? 

A. C B. B C. D D. A

Math Puzzle Question: 2

₹1200 among 3 people such that first person gets twice as much as the second and thrice as much as third. How much money does first person get? 

A. ₹600 B. ₹400 C. ₹720 D. ₹800

Direction Sense Test Question: 3

A boy walked 10 m towards the north, then turned right and walked 10 m, then turned right again and walked 10 m. In which direction is he now? 

A. North B. South C. West D. East

Alphabet Puzzle Question: 4

D, G, J, M, ? 

A. P B. Q C. R D. S

Statement and Conclusion Question: 5

All students are honest. Some students are intelligent.- I. Some honest people intelligent. II. All intelligent people honest. 

A. Conc I 

B. Conc II 

C. Both correct 

D. Both wrong

Blood Relation Question: 6

Ramesh is Suresh's brother. Suresh is Reena's father. Reena is Rekha's sister. How is Rekha related to Ramesh? 

A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Nephew

Word Coding Question: 7

If "CROW" is coded as "XILD", how will "BIRD" be coded? 

A. YRIW B. YRIW C. XIRW D. XIRW

Mathematical Puzzle Question: 8

By adding 20% to a number, it becomes 180. What is the number? 

A. 140 B. 150 C. 160 D. 180

Math Puzzle Question: 9

The price of a book is ₹180. If a discount of 10% is given, how much will the customer have to pay? 

A. ₹160 B. ₹162 C. ₹165 D. ₹168

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: B. B 

2 Answer: A. ₹600 

3 Answer: B. South 

4 Answer: P 

5 Answer: A. Only conclusion I is correct 

6 Answer: B. Niece 

7 Answer: C. XIRW 

8 Answer: B. 150 

9 Answer: B. ₹162

