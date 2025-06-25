Are you a reasoning master? Solve these 9 tricky puzzles

Here are 9 tricky reasoning puzzle IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions.
5 girls A, B, C, D, and E are standing in a line. B is to right of A but to left of C. D is to right of C and E is at extreme right. Who is standing in middle?
A. C B. B C. D D. A
₹1200 among 3 people such that first person gets twice as much as the second and thrice as much as third. How much money does first person get?
A. ₹600 B. ₹400 C. ₹720 D. ₹800
A boy walked 10 m towards the north, then turned right and walked 10 m, then turned right again and walked 10 m. In which direction is he now?
A. North B. South C. West D. East
D, G, J, M, ?
A. P B. Q C. R D. S
All students are honest. Some students are intelligent.- I. Some honest people intelligent. II. All intelligent people honest.
A. Conc I
B. Conc II
C. Both correct
D. Both wrong
Ramesh is Suresh's brother. Suresh is Reena's father. Reena is Rekha's sister. How is Rekha related to Ramesh?
A. Sister B. Niece C. Daughter D. Nephew
If "CROW" is coded as "XILD", how will "BIRD" be coded?
A. YRIW B. YRIW C. XIRW D. XIRW
By adding 20% to a number, it becomes 180. What is the number?
A. 140 B. 150 C. 160 D. 180
The price of a book is ₹180. If a discount of 10% is given, how much will the customer have to pay?
A. ₹160 B. ₹162 C. ₹165 D. ₹168
1 Answer: B. B
2 Answer: A. ₹600
3 Answer: B. South
4 Answer: P
5 Answer: A. Only conclusion I is correct
6 Answer: B. Niece
7 Answer: C. XIRW
8 Answer: B. 150
9 Answer: B. ₹162
