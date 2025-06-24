8 tricky reasoning questions for competitive exams

A man walks 5 km north, then turns right and walks 3 km, then turns right again and walks 5 km. In which direction is he facing now?
A. North B. South C. East D. West
What is the angle between the hands of a clock at 3:00 and 4:00?
A. 45° B. 30° C. 60° D. 90°
Pointing to a man, Seema said, "He is the son of my grandfather's only son." How is that man related to Seema?
A. Brother B. Cousin C. Maternal Uncle D. Nephew
What is the next number in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
A. 42 B. 40 C. 36 D. 44
If “MANGO” is written as “NZOHF”, how will “GRAPE” be written?
A. HSBQF B. FQZOD C. HSCPF D. HTCQG
If 3 + 5 = 28 and 4 + 6 = 40, then 5 + 7 = ?
A. 54 B. 48 C. 60 D. 70
If A = 1, B = 2, … Z = 26, then what will be the sum of WORD?
A. 60 B. 72 C. 64 D. 68
If 1 = 5, 2 = 25, 3 = 325, 4 = 4325, then 5 = ?
A. 54325 B. 55555 C. 5 D. 12345
1 Answer: C. East
2 Answer: A. 45°
3 Answer: A. Brother
4 Answer: A. 42
5 Answer: A. HSBQF
6 Answer: C. 60
7 Answer: B. 72
8 Answer: A. 54325
