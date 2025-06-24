English

8 tricky reasoning questions for competitive exams

Jun 24 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh
8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are given at the end.
Direction Sense Question: 1

A man walks 5 km north, then turns right and walks 3 km, then turns right again and walks 5 km. In which direction is he facing now? 

A. North B. South C. East D. West

Clock Puzzle Question: 2

What is the angle between the hands of a clock at 3:00 and 4:00? 

A. 45° B. 30° C. 60° D. 90°

Blood Relation Question: 3

Pointing to a man, Seema said, "He is the son of my grandfather's only son." How is that man related to Seema? 

A. Brother B. Cousin C. Maternal Uncle D. Nephew

Series Question: 4

What is the next number in the series: 2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ? 

A. 42 B. 40 C. 36 D. 44

Word Coding Question: 5

If “MANGO” is written as “NZOHF”, how will “GRAPE” be written? 

A. HSBQF B. FQZOD C. HSCPF D. HTCQG

Math Puzzle Question: 6

If 3 + 5 = 28 and 4 + 6 = 40, then 5 + 7 = ? 

A. 54 B. 48 C. 60 D. 70

Alphabet Series Question: 7

If A = 1, B = 2, … Z = 26, then what will be the sum of WORD? 

A. 60 B. 72 C. 64 D. 68

Brain Teaser: 8

If 1 = 5, 2 = 25, 3 = 325, 4 = 4325, then 5 = ? 

A. 54325 B. 55555 C. 5 D. 12345

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: C. East 

2 Answer: A. 45° 

3 Answer: A. Brother 

4 Answer: A. 42 

5 Answer: A. HSBQF 

6 Answer: C. 60 

7 Answer: B. 72 

8 Answer: A. 54325

