Test your IQ: 8 tricky reasoning, math, and blood relation questions

career Jun 26 2025
Author: Ishwi Singh Image Credits:Getty
8 Tricky Reasoning Questions

Here are 8 tricky questions. By answering these, you can check your brainpower in solving reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. Answers are provided at the end.
Word Puzzle Question: 1

If 'TEACHER' is reversed and every third letter is removed, what remains? 

A) REA B) RAE C) RAC D) RCH

Math Puzzle Question: 2

A train crosses a pole in 30 seconds at a speed of 60 km/h. What is the length of the train?

A) 250 meters B) 300 meters C) 500 meters D) 600 meters

Alpha-Numeric Series Question: 3

A, D, G, J, ? 

A) K B) L C) M D) N

Coding-Decoding Question: 4

If ‘TABLE’ = ‘GZYOV’, then what is the code for ‘CHAIR’? 

A) XSZRI B) XSZIR C) XSYIR D) YSZIR

Logical Reasoning Question: 5

If some boys are players, and all players are smart, then which conclusion is correct? 

A) Some boys are smart B) All boys are smart C) Some smart are boys D) No conclusion

Blood Relation Question: 6

A woman says - That man is the father of my father's only daughter's son. How is that man related to the woman? 

A) Father B) Brother C) Husband D) Uncle

Direction Sense Question: 7

Ram walked 10 meters towards North, then turned right and walked 5 meters. In which direction is he now? 

A) East B) West C) South D) North-East

Math Puzzle Question: 8

A man's age 4 years ago was 3 times the age of his son. Now his age is twice the age of his son. What is the present age of the son? 

A) 8 years B) 12 years C) 16 years D) 20 years

Check the correct answers to all questions here

1 Answer: B) RAE 

2 Answer: C) 500 meters 

3 Answer: C) M 

4 Answer: B) XSZIR 

5 Answer: A) Some boys are smart 

6 Answer: C) Husband 

7 Answer: D) North-East 

8 Answer: B) 12 years

