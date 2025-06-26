If 'TEACHER' is reversed and every third letter is removed, what remains?
A) REA B) RAE C) RAC D) RCH
A train crosses a pole in 30 seconds at a speed of 60 km/h. What is the length of the train?
A) 250 meters B) 300 meters C) 500 meters D) 600 meters
A, D, G, J, ?
A) K B) L C) M D) N
If ‘TABLE’ = ‘GZYOV’, then what is the code for ‘CHAIR’?
A) XSZRI B) XSZIR C) XSYIR D) YSZIR
If some boys are players, and all players are smart, then which conclusion is correct?
A) Some boys are smart B) All boys are smart C) Some smart are boys D) No conclusion
A woman says - That man is the father of my father's only daughter's son. How is that man related to the woman?
A) Father B) Brother C) Husband D) Uncle
Ram walked 10 meters towards North, then turned right and walked 5 meters. In which direction is he now?
A) East B) West C) South D) North-East
A man's age 4 years ago was 3 times the age of his son. Now his age is twice the age of his son. What is the present age of the son?
A) 8 years B) 12 years C) 16 years D) 20 years
1 Answer: B) RAE
2 Answer: C) 500 meters
3 Answer: C) M
4 Answer: B) XSZIR
5 Answer: A) Some boys are smart
6 Answer: C) Husband
7 Answer: D) North-East
8 Answer: B) 12 years
