Test Your IQ: 8 Tricky Questions with Answers for Competitive Exams

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By solving these fun questions, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and mental puzzle-solving abilities. You can find the answers at the end.

What is the girl's relation to the man?

A man and a girl went to a hotel. The receptionist asked, "Who is she?" The man replied, "Her father is the only son of my father." 

A) Sister

B) Daughter

C) Niece

D) Wife

Word Puzzle Question: 2

What's something that is in everyone's car, but no one uses it?

A) Tire

B) Steering

C) Horn

D) Spare Wheel

Reasoning Puzzle Question: 3

What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands when the time is 3:15 in a clock?

A) 7.5°

B) 15°

C) 30°

D) 45°

Number Series Question: 4

2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42 - Which number will come in place of the question mark (?)

A) 30

B) 28

C) 26

D) 24

Coding-Decoding Question: 5

If TABLE is written as GZYOV, then how will CHAIR be written?

A) XSZRI

B) XZRIV

C) XZSRH

D) XZRHI

Calendar Puzzle Question: 6

If 15th August 2015 was a Saturday, then which day of the week will be 15th August 2021?

A) Monday

B) Tuesday

C) Sunday

D) Thursday

Word Puzzle Question: 7

Something that everyone has, but no one wants to lose it?

A) Name

B) Money

C) Respect

D) Mobile

Maths Puzzle Question: 8

In a field, there are goats and chickens. The total number of heads is 50, and the total number of feet is 140. How many goats are there?

A) 20

B) 25

C) 30

D) 35

Check all the answers here

1 B) Daughter

2 D) Spare Wheel

3 A) 7.5°

4 B) 28

5 B) XZRIV

6 C) Sunday

7 C) Respect

8 A) 20

