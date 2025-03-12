Test Your IQ: 8 Tricky Questions with Answers for Competitive Exams

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By solving these fun questions, you can check your reasoning, math puzzle, and mental puzzle-solving abilities. You can find the answers at the end.
A man and a girl went to a hotel. The receptionist asked, "Who is she?" The man replied, "Her father is the only son of my father."
A) Sister
B) Daughter
C) Niece
D) Wife
What's something that is in everyone's car, but no one uses it?
A) Tire
B) Steering
C) Horn
D) Spare Wheel
What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands when the time is 3:15 in a clock?
A) 7.5°
B) 15°
C) 30°
D) 45°
2, 6, 12, 20, ?, 42 - Which number will come in place of the question mark (?)
A) 30
B) 28
C) 26
D) 24
If TABLE is written as GZYOV, then how will CHAIR be written?
A) XSZRI
B) XZRIV
C) XZSRH
D) XZRHI
If 15th August 2015 was a Saturday, then which day of the week will be 15th August 2021?
A) Monday
B) Tuesday
C) Sunday
D) Thursday
Something that everyone has, but no one wants to lose it?
A) Name
B) Money
C) Respect
D) Mobile
In a field, there are goats and chickens. The total number of heads is 50, and the total number of feet is 140. How many goats are there?
A) 20
B) 25
C) 30
D) 35
1 B) Daughter
2 D) Spare Wheel
3 A) 7.5°
4 B) 28
5 B) XZRIV
6 C) Sunday
7 C) Respect
8 A) 20
