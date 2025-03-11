7 free Harvard Business Courses you can take online right now

Career
Want career growth? Check out these free business courses offered by Harvard University. Visit pll.harvard.edu/course/ for more info.
Master salary negotiation strategies in this quick 15-minute lesson from Harvard Business School Online, offered by Mike Wheeler.
Learn to lead with confidence in tough times with this 35-minute Harvard Business School Online course.
Develop leadership skills to navigate challenges and drive meaningful change.
Learn how prioritizing employee well-being can boost both workplace health and business success.
Understand different learning and leadership models to shape the future of education.
Learn how to build trust, increase productivity, and collaborate effectively in a virtual work environment.
A course on how innovation and entrepreneurship address complex challenges in developing markets.
