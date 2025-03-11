Career

7 free Harvard Business Courses you can take online right now

Harvard Online Courses

Want career growth? Check out these free business courses offered by Harvard University. Visit pll.harvard.edu/course/ for more info.

Negotiating Salary

Master salary negotiation strategies in this quick 15-minute lesson from Harvard Business School Online, offered by Mike Wheeler.

Resilient Leadership

Learn to lead with confidence in tough times with this 35-minute Harvard Business School Online course.

Exercising Leadership: Foundational Principles

Develop leadership skills to navigate challenges and drive meaningful change.

Improving Your Business Through a Culture of Health

Learn how prioritizing employee well-being can boost both workplace health and business success.

Leaders of Learning

Understand different learning and leadership models to shape the future of education.

Remote Work Revolution for Everyone

Learn how to build trust, increase productivity, and collaborate effectively in a virtual work environment.

Entrepreneurship in Emerging Economies

A course on how innovation and entrepreneurship address complex challenges in developing markets.

