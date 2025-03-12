Career
From studying Viking history to learning the art of clowning, check out these 7 bizarre college courses you won’t believe exist.
Clowning students learn physical comedy and performance techniques. It’s a serious program, despite all the jokes!
This course explores equine behaviour, training methods, and the psychology behind horse-human interactions.
Students here don’t just learn how to bake, they study the science behind it.
Students learn microbiology, chemistry, and business strategies for the booming fermentation industry.
Ever dreamed of living like a Viking? This course dives deep into Norse mythology, Viking history, and their impact on modern culture.
Students study supernatural occurrences with a scientific approach, diving into parapsychology, and more.
Yes, hacking can be ethical! This course teaches students how to think like hackers, but for the right reasons.
