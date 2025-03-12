Career

7 bizarre college courses you won’t believe exist

College Courses

From studying Viking history to learning the art of clowning, check out these 7 bizarre college courses you won’t believe exist.
 

1. Clowning- École de Clown et Comédie (Canada)

Clowning students learn physical comedy and performance techniques. It’s a serious program, despite all the jokes!

2. Horse Psychology- University of Queensland (Australia)

This course explores equine behaviour, training methods, and the psychology behind horse-human interactions. 

3. Baking Technology Management- London South Bank University (UK)

Students here don’t just learn how to bake, they study the science behind it. 

4. Fermentation Sciences- Appalachian State University (US)

Students learn microbiology, chemistry, and business strategies for the booming fermentation industry.

5. Viking Studies- University of Nottingham (UK)

Ever dreamed of living like a Viking? This course dives deep into Norse mythology, Viking history, and their impact on modern culture. 

6. Paranormal Studies- University of Arizona (US)

Students study supernatural occurrences with a scientific approach, diving into parapsychology, and more.

7. Ethical Hacking- Abertay University (Scotland)

Yes, hacking can be ethical! This course teaches students how to think like hackers, but for the right reasons.

