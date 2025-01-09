Career
Even without a degree, you can apply for Clerk, Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff jobs through SSC. These positions offer good salaries.
Firefighter jobs require physical fitness and 10th-grade completion. Departmental fire training is mandatory.
These jobs, providing emergency medical assistance, require 10th grade and Emergency Medical Technician training.
10th grade is sufficient for Group C and D jobs in Railways. These are well-paying government jobs without a degree.
This job, controlling air traffic, requires specialized training from the FAA. No degree is necessary.
Managing books and materials in a library requires 10th grade and library science training.
12th-grade graduates can apply for jobs like BSF, CRPF. CBP Officer requires 10th grade and special training.
These jobs in government buildings require technical training and a license, not a degree. Good salaries are offered.
Some jobs in the Army, Navy, and Air Force require 10th grade and physical fitness.
