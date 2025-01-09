Career

10 Super Government Jobs Without a Degree

SSC (Staff Selection Commission) Exams

Even without a degree, you can apply for Clerk, Assistant, and Multi-Tasking Staff jobs through SSC. These positions offer good salaries.

Firefighter

Firefighter jobs require physical fitness and 10th-grade completion. Departmental fire training is mandatory.

EMT & Paramedics

These jobs, providing emergency medical assistance, require 10th grade and Emergency Medical Technician training.

Railway Group C & D Staff

10th grade is sufficient for Group C and D jobs in Railways. These are well-paying government jobs without a degree.

Air Traffic Controller

This job, controlling air traffic, requires specialized training from the FAA. No degree is necessary.

Library Technician

Managing books and materials in a library requires 10th grade and library science training.

CAPF, CBP Officer

12th-grade graduates can apply for jobs like BSF, CRPF. CBP Officer requires 10th grade and special training.

Electrician & Plumber

These jobs in government buildings require technical training and a license, not a degree. Good salaries are offered.

Defense Services

Some jobs in the Army, Navy, and Air Force require 10th grade and physical fitness.

