Career
Delhi's former CM and AAP supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, was an IRS officer before entering politics, driven by a passion for public service.
After leaving the IRS, Kejriwal formed the Aam Aadmi Party, focused on addressing common people's issues and prioritizing their development.
Kejriwal is among India's most educated politicians, having succeeded in the UPSC exam and being an IIT alumnus.
A bright student from his childhood, Kejriwal completed his early education at Christian Missionary School in Hisar, Haryana.
After 12th grade, Kejriwal secured an impressive rank of 563 in the IIT-JEE, securing his place at IIT.
Kejriwal pursued his B.Tech from IIT Kharagpur, one of India's prestigious IIT institutions.
Kejriwal holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering and worked at Tata Steel, Jamshedpur, after graduating from IIT.
Leaving his engineering job, Kejriwal prepared for and cleared the UPSC exam, joining the Indian Revenue Service before transitioning to politics and becoming Delhi's CM.
