Trichy schools, colleges shut on January 10 for THIS reason

The Vaikunta Ekadasi festival is held every year at the Srirangam Temple in Trichy district.
This year it starts on December 30th. The main event of the festival, the opening of the Paradise Gate, takes place on January 10.
A local holiday has been declared for Trichy district on January 10.
It applies to all government offices and educational institutions in Trichy district on that day. However, this holiday does not apply to examinations in schools and colleges.
All sub-treasuries and the district treasury will function as usual with a reduced number of employees.
Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar has announced that Saturday, January 25th will be a working day to compensate for this holiday.
