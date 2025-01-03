10 fascinating facts about Savitribai Phule you should know

Career
Savitribai Phule was a great Indian social reformer, educator, and poet. Born on January 3, 1831, in Maharashtra.
Savitribai Phule was married to Jyotirao Phule at the age of 9.
Savitribai Phule, with her husband, started India's first girls' school in Pune's Bhide Wada in 1848. She is known as the country's first female teacher.
Savitribai Phule established a total of 18 schools, promoting girls' education.
Savitribai Phule started providing scholarships to students to complete their education.
Savitribai Phule is also called India's first teacher and woman activist.
She campaigned against social evils like untouchability, child marriage, Sati, and casteism.
Savitribai Phule encouraged marriages without priests and dowry.
Savitribai fought against untouchability and dug a well for the untouchables at her home.
Savitribai Phule passed away on March 10, 1897. In 1998, the Indian government released a stamp in her honor.
