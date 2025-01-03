Career

10 fascinating facts about Savitribai Phule you should know

Who was Savitribai Phule?

Savitribai Phule was a great Indian social reformer, educator, and poet. Born on January 3, 1831, in Maharashtra.

Savitribai Phule's Marriage

Savitribai Phule was married to Jyotirao Phule at the age of 9.

India's First Female Teacher

Savitribai Phule, with her husband, started India's first girls' school in Pune's Bhide Wada in 1848. She is known as the country's first female teacher.

Establishment of 18 Schools

Savitribai Phule established a total of 18 schools, promoting girls' education.

Encouraging with Scholarships

Savitribai Phule started providing scholarships to students to complete their education.

First Woman Activist

Savitribai Phule is also called India's first teacher and woman activist.

Campaign Against Social Evils

She campaigned against social evils like untouchability, child marriage, Sati, and casteism.

Satyashodhak Samaj Founding

Savitribai Phule encouraged marriages without priests and dowry.

Fight Against Untouchability

Savitribai fought against untouchability and dug a well for the untouchables at her home.

Savitribai Phule Memorial

Savitribai Phule passed away on March 10, 1897. In 1998, the Indian government released a stamp in her honor.

