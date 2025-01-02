Career
As Shark Tank India returns with its Season 4, the spotlight is on Vineeta Singh, the stylish and astute shark. Learn interesting facts about her.
Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, has reshaped beauty standards in India.
Her journey from corporate CEO to successful entrepreneur is inspiring. Her net worth, estimated around ₹300 crore, reflects her business acumen.
Vineeta Singh is known for her quick business strategies and unwavering support for women-led startups on Shark Tank India.
Vineeta Singh studied at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and earned a B.Tech from IIT Madras.
Vineeta Singh also interned in Kolkata and completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 2005.
Vineeta Singh's favorite book is Shoe Dog, Phil Knight's autobiography, which she read while learning about entrepreneurship.
Vineeta Singh enjoys running and badminton as stress management techniques.
Vineeta Singh loves homemade food, especially rajma and chhole.
Vineeta Singh's favorite tourist destination is Italy, drawn to its beauty, art, romance, and food.
Vineeta Singh's favorite movies are Jerry Maguire and Rush, finding them inspirational.
Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and has two children.
IAS to IPS to ISRO Scientist: Top 10 High-Paying Govt Jobs in India
Nita Ambani vs Priti Adani: Who holds more wealth and power?
IAS Srishti Dabas’ success story: From aspirant to AIR 6 in UPSC
Arvind Kejriwal vs Sunita Kejriwal: Who is more educated?