Career

Vineeta Singh: IIT-IIM Alumna and Shark Tank Judge

Interesting Facts about Vineeta Singh

As Shark Tank India returns with its Season 4, the spotlight is on Vineeta Singh, the stylish and astute shark. Learn interesting facts about her.

Vineeta Singh's Success Story

Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics, has reshaped beauty standards in India.

Vineeta Singh's Net Worth

Her journey from corporate CEO to successful entrepreneur is inspiring. Her net worth, estimated around ₹300 crore, reflects her business acumen.

Vineeta Singh: Shark Tank India Season 4 Judge

Vineeta Singh is known for her quick business strategies and unwavering support for women-led startups on Shark Tank India.

Vineeta Singh's Educational Background

Vineeta Singh studied at Delhi Public School, R.K. Puram, and earned a B.Tech from IIT Madras.

MBA from IIM Ahmedabad

Vineeta Singh also interned in Kolkata and completed her MBA from IIM Ahmedabad in 2005.

Vineeta Singh's Favorite Book

Vineeta Singh's favorite book is Shoe Dog, Phil Knight's autobiography, which she read while learning about entrepreneurship.

Vineeta Singh's Favorite Sports

Vineeta Singh enjoys running and badminton as stress management techniques.

Vineeta Singh's Favorite Food

Vineeta Singh loves homemade food, especially rajma and chhole.

Vineeta Singh's Favorite Destination

Vineeta Singh's favorite tourist destination is Italy, drawn to its beauty, art, romance, and food.

Vineeta Singh's Favorite Movies

Vineeta Singh's favorite movies are Jerry Maguire and Rush, finding them inspirational.

Vineeta Singh: Family Life

Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukherjee and has two children.

