Career

6 books every aspiring leader should read in 2025

Books on leadership

These essential books offer valuable lessons on communication, purpose, leadership style, and resilience that will help you grow and succeed in 2025.

Daring Greatly by Brené Brown

Brown explores the power of vulnerability in leadership, encouraging leaders to embrace their imperfections, take risks, and create a culture of trust and innovation.
 

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

This classic teaches the importance of building genuine relationships, communication skills, and influencing others positively.
 

Start with Why: How Great Leaders Inspire Everyone to Take Action

Sinek emphasizes the importance of understanding and communicating your purpose as a leader, which inspires trust, loyalty, and passion in others.
 

First, Break All the Rules by Marcus Buckingham and Curt Coffman

This book challenges traditional practices and highlights the principles that exceptional leaders and managers use to bring out the best in their teams.
 

Opening Your Presence by Greta Muller

This book helps leaders refine their personal brand and learn how to present themselves with confidence and impact in any situation.
 

Leading Lightly by Jody Michael

Michael offers practical advice on how leaders can reduce stress and lead with greater ease and effectiveness.

