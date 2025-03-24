NEET UG 2025: Strategy to Score 700+ Marks for Medical Aspirants

Career
If your dream is to become a doctor, then passing the NEET UG exam is mandatory. Without it, it is not possible to get admission into MBBS or other medical courses.
But clearing NEET is not easy; it requires proper planning and hard work. If you want to score 700+, then adopt these essential tips.
The NEET syllabus is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology of classes 11th and 12th. First, deeply analyze the syllabus to know how much attention to give to each subject.
In NEET, 180 questions have to be solved out of 200. For every correct answer, +4 marks are awarded, and for every wrong answer, there is -1 negative marking.
50-50 questions are asked from Physics and Chemistry, while 100 questions are asked from Biology. The time is 3 hours 20 minutes, so time management is essential.
More than 50% of the questions in NEET are asked from NCERT books. Read Biology, Physics, and Chemistry books deeply. Understand each line of every chapter and make notes.
80% of the questions come from 20% of the topics. Do topics like Organic Chemistry, Genetics, Electrostatics first. Finish the difficult topics of each subject.
NEET toppers solve 100 questions daily. Solve the papers of the last 10-15 years. Give daily mock tests and analyze yourself.
Daily Revision: Repeat important points every day.
Formula Revision: Revise the formulas of Science and Maths daily.
Weekly Revision: Revise the entire syllabus once every week.
Adopt the formula of 50 minutes study + 10 minutes break. Read difficult subjects first, easy topics later. Study for 6-8 hours every day and make it a habit.
Do yoga and meditation to avoid stress. Trust your hard work and think positively. Instead of panicking in the exam, answer with a calm mind.
Discipline, the right strategy, and continuous hard work are essential to score top marks in NEET. If you follow these tips properly, scoring 700+ will not be difficult.
