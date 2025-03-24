Career

NEET UG 2025: Strategy to Score 700+ Marks for Medical Aspirants

Passing the NEET UG Exam is Essential to Become a Doctor

If your dream is to become a doctor, then passing the NEET UG exam is mandatory. Without it, it is not possible to get admission into MBBS or other medical courses.

Essential Tips to Score 700+ Marks

But clearing NEET is not easy; it requires proper planning and hard work. If you want to score 700+, then adopt these essential tips.

Understand the NEET Syllabus First, Then Prepare

The NEET syllabus is based on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology of classes 11th and 12th. First, deeply analyze the syllabus to know how much attention to give to each subject.

Keep the NEET Exam Pattern in Mind

In NEET, 180 questions have to be solved out of 200. For every correct answer, +4 marks are awarded, and for every wrong answer, there is -1 negative marking. 

Time Management is Essential

50-50 questions are asked from Physics and Chemistry, while 100 questions are asked from Biology. The time is 3 hours 20 minutes, so time management is essential.

Make NCERT Your Strength

More than 50% of the questions in NEET are asked from NCERT books. Read Biology, Physics, and Chemistry books deeply. Understand each line of every chapter and make notes.

High-Weightage Topics First

80% of the questions come from 20% of the topics. Do topics like Organic Chemistry, Genetics, Electrostatics first. Finish the difficult topics of each subject.

Practice 90-100 MCQs Daily

NEET toppers solve 100 questions daily. Solve the papers of the last 10-15 years. Give daily mock tests and analyze yourself. 

Strong Revision Plan: Adopt a Three-Level Revision Strategy

Daily Revision: Repeat important points every day.

Formula Revision: Revise the formulas of Science and Maths daily.

Weekly Revision: Revise the entire syllabus once every week.

Maintain Time Management and Discipline

Adopt the formula of 50 minutes study + 10 minutes break. Read difficult subjects first, easy topics later. Study for 6-8 hours every day and make it a habit.

Maintain Mental Balance, Boost Confidence

Do yoga and meditation to avoid stress. Trust your hard work and think positively. Instead of panicking in the exam, answer with a calm mind.

Discipline, Right Strategy, and Continuous Hard Work are Essential

Discipline, the right strategy, and continuous hard work are essential to score top marks in NEET. If you follow these tips properly, scoring 700+ will not be difficult.

