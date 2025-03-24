Career

IQ Test: Solve these 8 tricky questions to prove you are a genius

8 Tricky IQ Questions

Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are at the end.

Square Puzzle Question: 1

Each side of a square is 5 cm, what will be its area?

(A) 10 sq cm

(B) 20 sq cm

(C) 25 sq cm

(D) 30 sq cm

Coding-Decoding Puzzle Question: 2

If TABLE is written as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be written?

(A) SXZRI

(B) XZSRH

(C) XZSRI

(D) SZXRI

Maths Puzzle Question: 3

If 6 + 3 = 15, 8 + 4 = 24, then 10 + 5 = ?

(A) 30

(B) 35

(C) 40

(D) 45

Blood Relation Puzzle Question: 4

Ravi is Suman's brother. Suman is Neena's sister. Neena is Mohan's daughter. What is Ravi to Mohan?

(A) Son

(B) Grandson

(C) Brother

(D) Nephew

Direction Puzzle Question: 5

Ram walked 10 meters east, then turned left and walked 10 meters, then turned left and walked 10 meters. Which direction is he facing now?

(A) North

(B) South

(C) East

(D) West

Word Puzzle Question: 6

Reversing the letters in a word makes "NIMDA", what would be the original word?

(A) ADMIN

(B) NAMID

(C) DAMIN

(D) NIDMA

Number Series Puzzle Question: 7

2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?

(A) 38

(B) 40

(C) 42

(D) 44

Clock Puzzle Question: 8

What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands at 3:15 in a clock?

(A) 0°

(B) 7.5°

(C) 15°

(D) 30°

Check All Question Answers Here

1 Answer: (C) 25 sq cm

2 Answer: (C) XZSRI

3 Answer: (B) 35

4 Answer: (A) Son

5 Answer: (C) East

6 Answer: (A) ADMIN

7 Answer: (C) 42

8 Answer: (B) 7.5°

