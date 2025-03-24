IQ Test: Solve these 8 tricky questions to prove you are a genius

Career
Here are 8 tricky IQ questions. By answering these, you can check your ability to solve reasoning, math puzzles, and blood relation questions. All answers are at the end.
Each side of a square is 5 cm, what will be its area?
(A) 10 sq cm
(B) 20 sq cm
(C) 25 sq cm
(D) 30 sq cm
If TABLE is written as GZOVI, how will CHAIR be written?
(A) SXZRI
(B) XZSRH
(C) XZSRI
(D) SZXRI
If 6 + 3 = 15, 8 + 4 = 24, then 10 + 5 = ?
(A) 30
(B) 35
(C) 40
(D) 45
Ravi is Suman's brother. Suman is Neena's sister. Neena is Mohan's daughter. What is Ravi to Mohan?
(A) Son
(B) Grandson
(C) Brother
(D) Nephew
Ram walked 10 meters east, then turned left and walked 10 meters, then turned left and walked 10 meters. Which direction is he facing now?
(A) North
(B) South
(C) East
(D) West
Reversing the letters in a word makes "NIMDA", what would be the original word?
(A) ADMIN
(B) NAMID
(C) DAMIN
(D) NIDMA
2, 6, 12, 20, 30, ?
(A) 38
(B) 40
(C) 42
(D) 44
What will be the angle between the hour and minute hands at 3:15 in a clock?
(A) 0°
(B) 7.5°
(C) 15°
(D) 30°
1 Answer: (C) 25 sq cm
2 Answer: (C) XZSRI
3 Answer: (B) 35
4 Answer: (A) Son
5 Answer: (C) East
6 Answer: (A) ADMIN
7 Answer: (C) 42
8 Answer: (B) 7.5°
